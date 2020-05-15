Video
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:54 AM
Du Plessis shows his keen interest to play BPL

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

South African star batsman Faf du Plessis had showed his keen interest to play the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), considered as one of the most attractive T20 leagues in the world.
Even though some of the big South African stars like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, David Miller, Rilee Roussouw played the cash-rich tournament, Du Plessis, a regular player of Chennai Super Kings in IPL, remains the one, who still didn't play the BPL.
He also never showed his interest to place his name in the BPL draft but the trend could be ended in the next year as he showed a positive gesture in Tamim Iqbal's invitation to play the tournament.
"Obviously I am interested to play BPL but I don't think it is the right platform to talk about the tournament here," Faf Du Plessis, the first foreign guest of Tamim Iqbal's live show said during the conversation with Bangladesh ODI skipper.




"In South Africa, there is no scope to watch BPL but still I always keep myself updated by following the live score in ESPNcricinfo. I also always talk to the player who played the BPL. But I never watched BPL directly," he said. In the light-hearted session, Tamim however told Du Plessis that he would like to have him in his team in BPL.
During the live show, Du Plessis also recalled the painful memory of the World Cup 2015 when South Africa were eliminated from the semifinals, being beaten by New Zealand.
"I have never been broken after losing a game. Not just me, but all of us were broken, even we didn't talk to each other for two days while we were confined it hotel due to the two days delay of the flight," he said.
Du Plessis however wished Bangladeshis a very good Eid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.     -BSS



