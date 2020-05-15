BRFU donate cash among 30 needy athletes





The rugby federation's organisers and coaches, today donated cash among the thirty sportsmen and distributed relief among the 722 under privileged people at different districts across the country.

Earlier, sports organisers, players , sports welfare association and different sports federations including Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Football Federation, Bangladesh Hockey Federation, Bangladesh Tennis Federation, Bangladesh Athletics Federation, Bangladesh Badminton Federation donated cash and provide daily essentials to the under-privileged people and needy players who have been in trouble due to countrywide shutdown.

With the uncertainty over the resumption of sporting, it's not sure how long the individuals and federation officials can continue helping the under privileged people, but such help will definitely give a bit of relief to them in their troublesome

situation. -BSS























