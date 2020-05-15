Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:54 AM
latest
Home Sports

BRFU donate cash among 30 needy athletes

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

In a bid to help the needy athletes, different sports federation have already come forward to stand beside them. The Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU) also come forward to stand beside the needy players and under privileged people hit hard by coronavirus pandemic.
The rugby federation's organisers and coaches, today donated cash among the thirty sportsmen and distributed relief among the 722 under privileged people at different districts across the country.
Earlier, sports organisers, players , sports welfare association and different sports federations including Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Football Federation, Bangladesh Hockey Federation, Bangladesh Tennis Federation, Bangladesh Athletics Federation, Bangladesh Badminton Federation donated cash and provide daily essentials to the under-privileged people and needy players who have been in trouble due to countrywide shutdown.
With the uncertainty over the resumption of sporting, it's not sure how long the individuals and federation officials can continue helping the under privileged people, but such help will definitely give a bit of relief to them in their troublesome
situation.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Du Plessis shows his keen interest to play BPL
BRFU donate cash among 30 needy athletes
Dasun Shanaka postpones his big day wedding
Bangladesh has already grown up as consistent team: Du Plessis
Ashraful not auctioning his bat
Coaching stint with Sri Lankan team was 'most satisfying', says Dav Whatmore
FIFA president Infantino congratulates referee Tayeb Hasan
Tamim gets important captaincy tips from Faf Du Plessis


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft