Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:54 AM
Dasun Shanaka postpones his big day wedding

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
BIPIN DANI

Had the world not come to a standstill due to COVID-19, Sri Lankan all rounder Dasun Shanaka would have had his wedding on Wednesday.
According to the highly placed sources close to the team
management, the 28-year-old Dasun was scheduled to marry on May 13.
"Yes, because of the Corona Virus it has been indefinitely postponed. The decision was taken a few days ago. The new date will be decided later", the source speaking exclusveily, said.
Dasun and other team members of the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) have begun on line practice and the club captain has made a special video clip in Sinhala to guide and discuss the team preparations with his colleagues", a senior member of the club said.


