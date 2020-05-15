Video
Coaching stint with Sri Lankan team was 'most satisfying', says Dav Whatmore

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Singapore, IPL (KKR team) Kerala....the list is too long.
These are the few teams Dav Whatmore has coached. The 66-year-old Whatmore, who played seven Tests and one ODI for Australia will be joining the Baroda team soon once the COVID-19 eradicates.
Former right hand batsman lists coaching Sri Lankan team gave him the "most satisfaction".
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Melbourne, he said without hesitation, "I enjoyed most working with the Sri Lankan boys. Not only because our team won the World Cup (in 1996) but it is my homeland too".
Dav Whatmore was born in Sri Lanka  and was educated at Royal College, Colombo before emigrating to Australia in 1962 as a nine year old child.   
He coached Sri Lanka in two separate spells. "It was a successful stint from 1999 to 2003 also", he said.
Incidentally, last year also, he was close to be associated with the Sri Lankan players again. This was revealed by Asanka Gurusinha on a live chat show with ex cricketer and manager Charith Senanayake, who had also invited Whatmore for the show.
"We discussed about Whatmore's humble beginnings, transition from a district coach to a National level. His role with SL WC winning team in 96. How he motivated the players then. He also compared the players level of fitness now & then", Charith Senanayake confirmed.












