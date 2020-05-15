

FIFA president Infantino congratulates referee Tayeb Hasan

In a letter of commendation, the president of the earth's football says, "I came to know about your decision to put your jerseys of the 2013 SAFF-final on auction for the fight against the COVID-19, and I wanted to congratulate you for this beautiful gesture."

"In these difficult moments, praiseworthy initiatives like yours allow to relieve the suffering of many and offer hope in better days, as well as showing the beautiful side of football to which I believe, a football that contributes to the good of the country and the community in which it lives, in a spirit of solidarity and sharing, the letter added."

"On behalf of the entire international football community, a heartfelt thank you for having contributed via your laudable action, which reflects the fundamental values of our sport and of refereeing, such as cooperation, respect and unity, to assist people in difficulty and to support your community, passing on a beautiful message in these challenging times, the read further. Together we will succeed, in Bangladesh and in the world, to overcome this unprecedented situation and to continue to bring joy, harmony and happiness, thanks to our beloved sport football."

On 21st April, while talking to the Daily Observer, Mr Tayeb Hasan says, "People are suffering due to the virus outbreak and the situation. The poor are the main sufferer of this condition and I just can't shake the picture of their suffering from my head. So, this noon, I just thought that a fund can be raised by putting my jerseys of the SAFF-final 2013 on auction. I may not be an athlete or a big star, but I believe there is at least something I can do and be a little support to the people. I know that I need to do something now. If I can be in assist of a single person in the condition, it may bring some peace into my mind. Besides, this effort taken by me may as well inspire some others to stand besides the people in this condition."

Surely his action inspired many more and lots of people from sporting arena came forward to help the affected people.

Later, Tayeb Hasan's jersey was sold at Taka 555,000 and Satkhira Chamber of Commerce president Nasim Faruk Khan had the honour of possessing the historic jersey winning the bid.



















The president of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Giovanni Vincenzo Gianni Infantino recently commends the former FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan for his response in aiding the people affected due to COVID-19 situation. Mr Tayeb put his jerseys of the 2013 SAFF-final on auction to raise fund.In a letter of commendation, the president of the earth's football says, "I came to know about your decision to put your jerseys of the 2013 SAFF-final on auction for the fight against the COVID-19, and I wanted to congratulate you for this beautiful gesture.""In these difficult moments, praiseworthy initiatives like yours allow to relieve the suffering of many and offer hope in better days, as well as showing the beautiful side of football to which I believe, a football that contributes to the good of the country and the community in which it lives, in a spirit of solidarity and sharing, the letter added.""On behalf of the entire international football community, a heartfelt thank you for having contributed via your laudable action, which reflects the fundamental values of our sport and of refereeing, such as cooperation, respect and unity, to assist people in difficulty and to support your community, passing on a beautiful message in these challenging times, the read further. Together we will succeed, in Bangladesh and in the world, to overcome this unprecedented situation and to continue to bring joy, harmony and happiness, thanks to our beloved sport football."On 21st April, while talking to the Daily Observer, Mr Tayeb Hasan says, "People are suffering due to the virus outbreak and the situation. The poor are the main sufferer of this condition and I just can't shake the picture of their suffering from my head. So, this noon, I just thought that a fund can be raised by putting my jerseys of the SAFF-final 2013 on auction. I may not be an athlete or a big star, but I believe there is at least something I can do and be a little support to the people. I know that I need to do something now. If I can be in assist of a single person in the condition, it may bring some peace into my mind. Besides, this effort taken by me may as well inspire some others to stand besides the people in this condition."Surely his action inspired many more and lots of people from sporting arena came forward to help the affected people.Later, Tayeb Hasan's jersey was sold at Taka 555,000 and Satkhira Chamber of Commerce president Nasim Faruk Khan had the honour of possessing the historic jersey winning the bid.