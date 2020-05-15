

Tamim gets important captaincy tips from Faf Du Plessis

Firstly he got the captaincy tips for his predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and now on Wednesday night, he got important tips from Faf Du Plessis, who led South Africa in the 2019 World Cup.

Faf Du Plessis basically disclosed some things of Mahedndra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian skipper under whose captaincy he played in Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Dhoni has been the most successful Indian captain as he led the side win the trophy in all ICC tournaments like T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and World Cup.

Even in IPL, his Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful teams alongside Mumbai Indians.

So Du Plessis had the first hand experience about how Dhoni leads the side and devises the game plan as well as how he reacts in the time of difficulties or crucial moment on the ground.

As Du Plessis has been playing for Chennai for the last 10 years, Tamim seemed to have interest to know about Dhoni's captaincy.

"Actually you have been playing for Chennai for the last 10 years, so I want to know about MS Dhoni from you..like how he controls the things, how he leads the side. Could you please explain," Tamim requested Du Plessis during his live show.

Plessis replied saying that he is fortunate to play under the captaincy of Dhoni for longer period.

"I am fortunate that right from the start, I have been playing for Chennai. I have learnt many things here, specially I can hone captaincy skill. I am fortunate also that I go the captain like Dhoni and coach like Stephen Fleming, who also was successful captain for New Zealand," Plessis said.

He termed Dhoni as 'completely different' than other captains in the world.

"He is totally a different person. We always think that a captain will talk much in on and off the field and he will talk much than others in the meeting too. But MS is different. He didn't talk much even he didn't talk much in the meeting," he informed.

"But he has a cricket brain, which is unmatched. He is a born leader and he has enormous confidence on him, which helps him to take the right decision. Actually MS understand his game well, and at the same time, he can read the match better than others. He can understand his opponent's strength and weakness and that is what makes him different," Du Plessis added.

Du Plessis also termed Dhoni as the best finisher he had ever seen in his life.

"I have never seen a good finisher like him in my life. He knows what to do. Sometime you might think his response in slower and he is playing slowly but he has the confidence on him. He has his own style, which helps him finish the game successfully at the end. Yes not all time he can finish the game but most the time he became successful," Du Plessis concluded. -BSS





























