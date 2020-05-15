BD urges Canada to send back Bangabandhu killer Noor Chy





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday raised the issues during a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday evening.

During the conversion, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has proposed to form a global alliance to tackle the challenges in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Such an alliance would be helpful to address the immense challenges that we are facing today," Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne told Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen during the conversation.

The Canadian minister reiterated Canada's support to Bangladesh in responding to the health and economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured Bangladesh of standing by the country in any crisis, including the repatriation of the Rohingyas, according to a media statement from the foreign ministry. He lauded Bangladesh for sheltering some 1.1 million Rohingyas.

The Canadian minister acknowledged that the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin is a "collective responsibility" and assured Bangladesh of Canada's continued support, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen also sought Canada's assistance in the reintegration of Bangladeshi migrants, many of who might lose their jobs overseas and return home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He requested the Canadian minister to waive the tuition fees of Bangladeshi students in Canada.

Momen also sought Canadian investment in Bangladesh, saying that Bangladesh has a huge number of talented and young IT professionals. Bangladesh is also creating economic zones, which provide lucrative facilities for the investors, he added. He proposed that Bangladesh and Canada can jointly work for the development of Bangladesh's agriculture sector. Champagne said they would actively consider this proposal.

The Canadian Foreign Minister said they kept their discussion on Rohingya issue open with various countries. He appreciated Bangladesh's humanitarian gesture and generosity in giving shelter to Rohingyas.

The Canadian Foreign Minister thanked Dr Momen for extending cooperation and help Canadian citizens return home from Bangladesh through chartered flights.















