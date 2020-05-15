Video
Friday, 15 May, 2020
Writ seeks HC order to provide treatment for all at pvt hospitals

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking its directives to the authorities concerned to set up "yellow zones" for emergency facilities at the entrance of every private hospital, clinic and diagnostic centre.
Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), a rights organisation, filed the petition seeking the setting up of 'yellow zones' for emergency facilities to provide treatment to all patients including those affected by coronavirus
Adv Manzil Murshid submitted the petition on behalf of HRPB through email.
The petitioner urged the HC for order on the government to supply necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the yellow zones who will conduct tests of emergency patients and will provide treatment to them during the pandemic.
It also urged the HC to direct the respondents to explain why their failure to protect the people from coronavirus pandemic should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.
The chairman of the advisory committee for the prevention of infectious diseases, health secretary, additional secretary (hospitals) of the health ministry, director-general of the directorate of health services and president and secretary of Bangladesh Private Clinics and Diagnostics Owners Association have been made respondents.


