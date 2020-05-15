Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Police shuffle 5 top officers

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The Home Ministry reshuffled five high-ranking police officers in the latest shake up of the law-enforcement agency on Thursday.
A deputy inspector general and four superintendents of police have been assigned to new workplaces, the ministry said.
Mofizuddin Ahmed, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been transferred to the Sylhet range as DIG.
DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman has been seconded to the Police headquarters while SP Md Harun Or Rashid was attached to Dhaka Metropolitan Police from the headquarters.
The authorities have also swapped the roles of Faridpur Police Superintendent Md Alimuzzaman and Meherpur Police Superintendent SM Murad Ali.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
197 Thai nationals leave Dhaka
BD urges Canada to send back Bangabandhu killer Noor Chy
Writ seeks HC order to provide treatment for all at pvt hospitals
Police shuffle 5 top officers
KG schools seek Tk 1,000cr incentives for survival
Four National Bank staff sent to jail
Thunderstorm deaths on rise
Hasina Mohiuddin infected of Covid-19


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft