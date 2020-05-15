Police shuffle 5 top officers

The Home Ministry reshuffled five high-ranking police officers in the latest shake up of the law-enforcement agency on Thursday.

A deputy inspector general and four superintendents of police have been assigned to new workplaces, the ministry said.

Mofizuddin Ahmed, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been transferred to the Sylhet range as DIG.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman has been seconded to the Police headquarters while SP Md Harun Or Rashid was attached to Dhaka Metropolitan Police from the headquarters.

The authorities have also swapped the roles of Faridpur Police Superintendent Md Alimuzzaman and Meherpur Police Superintendent SM Murad Ali.













