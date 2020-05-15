KG schools seek Tk 1,000cr incentives for survival





BKOP made the demand at a press conference held on Thursday at Sagar-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Organization's Secretary General Rezaul Haque presented the keynote speech at the press briefing.

He said around one crore children take primary education from around 65,000 kindergarten schools where more than ten lakh teachers and employees are involved.

All educational institutions including kindergarten schools have remained closed during the lockdown.

Salaries of staff and teachers of those institutions come from students' tuition fees.

As a result teachers and employees of these institutions have been passing through a miserable time without their payment over the last two months, he said.

He said they had already submitted prayers for the government incentives through the UNOs and DCs.

BKOP Chairman Iskander Ali Hawladar, Vice-Chairman Nuruzzaman, MA Rashid Mia and freedom fighter Syed Nazrul Islam were also present at the programme, among others.

















