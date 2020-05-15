Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:52 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Tk 80 Lakh Missing

Four National Bank staff sent to jail

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent four people, including an executive officer of National Bank, to jail in a case filed in connection with Tk 80 lakh missing from a vehicle of the bank.
Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order, rejecting their bail. On Tuesday, the four were placed on a one-day remand.
They accused are Jahangir Alam Don, 43, executive officer of Dilkusha Branch, security guards Shah Alam, 50, and Yunus Ali, 50, and driver Abdul Latif, 55.
Sub-Inspector Shawon Kumar Biswas of Kotwali Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court on expiry of a one-day remand.
On 10 May, the official along with two armed security guards, collected the money from various branches of National Bank in Old Dhaka and was on its way to the bank's head office at Motijheel.
When the vehicle reached Babubazar, the security guards shouted that the bag containing money had gone missing. Police arrested them on the day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
197 Thai nationals leave Dhaka
BD urges Canada to send back Bangabandhu killer Noor Chy
Writ seeks HC order to provide treatment for all at pvt hospitals
Police shuffle 5 top officers
KG schools seek Tk 1,000cr incentives for survival
Four National Bank staff sent to jail
Thunderstorm deaths on rise
Hasina Mohiuddin infected of Covid-19


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft