Four National Bank staff sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order, rejecting their bail. On Tuesday, the four were placed on a one-day remand.

They accused are Jahangir Alam Don, 43, executive officer of Dilkusha Branch, security guards Shah Alam, 50, and Yunus Ali, 50, and driver Abdul Latif, 55.

Sub-Inspector Shawon Kumar Biswas of Kotwali Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court on expiry of a one-day remand.

On 10 May, the official along with two armed security guards, collected the money from various branches of National Bank in Old Dhaka and was on its way to the bank's head office at Motijheel.

When the vehicle reached Babubazar, the security guards shouted that the bag containing money had gone missing. Police arrested them on the day.



























