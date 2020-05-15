Thunderstorm deaths on rise





Three people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Faridpur Sadar upazila on May 9. The deceased were identified as Babu Khan, 50, Ripon Mollah, 27, and Sujan Bapari, 28.

In the last four months, 79 people were reportedly killed in severe thunderstorms and lightning across the country.

In Bangladesh, thunderstorms are often called northwesterly hail storm or Kalbaishakhi in Bengali, meaning a weather event so common in the month of Baishakh from which it derived its name.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the total number of deaths due to lightning in the country from 2010 to 2019 was 2,081. The highest number of deaths occurred in 2018. That year, 359 people died in lightning strikes. The previous year, 301 people died, the second-highest in a decade. In 2016, the number of deaths due to lightning was 205. Besides, 160 people died in 2015, 160 in 2014, 175 in 2013, 201 in 2012, 189 in 2011 and 123 in 2010.

However, at least 79 people died due to thunderstorms from January 1 to April 30 this year. Among the dead, 10 were women, three children, 66 were men.

In April alone, 70 people died due to thunderstorms and the rest six died in March and three in January.

Among the deceased, 40 people died in crop fields, 12 died when they went to bring back their cattle from outside, four were pedestrian, four people died inside their houses, two died while fishing on boats, two children died in their homestead, two died when they were on rickshaws, two during stone collection and other died in different places.

A recent study conducted by Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum disclosed this information.

Although there is no detailed study in Bangladesh on the cause of the increase in lightning, researchers internationally highlight various reasons.

Experts said, thunderstorms and lightning, is the natural variation of climate change. Lightning is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities. Deforestation and indiscriminate felling of tall trees in rural areas are also contributing to increasing lightning strikes.

Experts say the country did not receive the expected rainfall during the winter season. Abnormal weather conditions cause instability in the atmosphere and increase the risk of lightning.

Some parts of the country are prone to thunderstorms, significantly north and the northwest is among them. This situation is due to the high temperature in the region in summer where the temperature is higher than normal, there is a risk of thunderstorms. By analysing the damage caused by lightning from 2010 to 2019, they say the haor area from Brahmanbaria to Sunamganj alone is more lightning prone.

Apart from this, the Jessore-Satkhira region and Chapainawabganj, Dinajpur, and Lalmonirhat areas of the northern region also have a tendency towards having lightnings and consequent deaths.

Public awareness is most important to reducing the loss of life due to lightning. Awareness should be raised from an early age by including it in the school curriculum with explicit suggestions on dos and don'ts.



















