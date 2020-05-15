6 of a family test Covid-19 positive in Feni

FENI, May 14: Seven people, including six members of a family, have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Feni, raising the number of confirmed cases to 26 in the district.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a cleaner of Feni General Hospital is among those found infected on Wednesday.

Of the total infected, nine are from Sadar upazila, five from Dagonbhuiya, two from Phulgazi, seven from Chagalnaiya and three from Sonagazi.

Among them, three have recovered. -UNB