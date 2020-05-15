890 tonnes of rice allocated for fishermen of Kaptai Lake





The rice was allocated under the government's Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme in the current fiscal, said a press release of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

About 22,249 fishermen's families will get food assistance in 10 upazilas of Rangamati and Khagrachari districts.

The fishermen, who got registered promising not to catch fishes in the lake during the ban period, will get 20 kg rice each per month.

The rice has been allocated for poor fishermen for two months - May and June - as a compensation for not fishing in the lake.

The rice will be distributed among the fishermen through VGF cards.

From May 1, Rangamati District Administration imposed a two-month ban on fishing in Kaptai Lake, a natural breeding sanctuary of fishes. -BSS



















