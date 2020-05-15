DGNM accords reception to freshers

Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM) of Bangladesh accorded a freshers' reception to its newly appointed nurses at the directorate in the capital on Thursday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque addressed the reception of 5,054 newly appointed nurses as chief guest at the conference room of DGNM in the capital's Agargaon.

Director General of the DGNM Siddika Akter (Additional Secretary) presided over the function while Secretary of Health and Family Affairs Ministry Md Asadul Islam, Secretary of Public Administration Ministry Sheikh Yousuf Harun, Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division Md Ali Nur were present, among others.

















