Area-based labs for corona test fixed in Chattogram





Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Divisional Health Director of Chattogram, informed about the decision this afternoon.

As per the decision, Corona samples that collected from Chattogram City Corporation area will be tested in the lab of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The meeting has also decided the samples collected from different upazilas of Chattogram will be tested at BITID in Fauzdarhat.

Samples collected from Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Rangamati and Khagrachhari districts adjacent to the Chattogram district will be tested in the lab of Chattogrm Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Talking to this correspondent Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi to said that almost every day 300 to 400 samples are tested in these labs. However, due to lack of discipline, it has become difficult to get results in these labs in due time, he added.

Health Department of Chattogram has finally taken initiative to solve this problem and setting up labs for the region based sample testing, in the meeting of CMCH, Dr Rabbi said.

Besides, samples from Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts will be tested in the lab of Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital, Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir added. -BSS



























