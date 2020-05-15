Woman stabbed to death in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 14: A woman was stabbed to death by miscreants at Nalpukuria village in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jamfura Begum, 50, wife of Jalal Uddin of the village.

Quoting victim's son, Rezaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Puthia Police Station, said miscreants swooped on the house of the woman around 7:30pm when she was alone at home.

They stabbed her indiscriminately, leaving her critically injured. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead around 8:30pm. The motive behind the killing and identity of killers could not be known yet, said police. -UNB















