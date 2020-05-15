Met Office forecasts rain for parts of country





"Rain or thundershowers with lighting flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the region of Cumilla," Met Office said in a bulletin.

It said the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Madaripur, Chandpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Barishal as well as Patuakhali and it may continue.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius at Ishwardi while the lowest one was recorded 20 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 6:34pm today and rises at 5:16am on Friday in the capital. -UNB



















