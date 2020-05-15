Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:52 AM
latest
Home News

Humayun for ensuring vitamin-rich edible oil amid Covid-19

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday instructed the workers and employees to produce and supply vitamin-rich edible oil by maintaining health rules during the COVID-19 crisis.
"I hope that the proper use of health care products would ensure healthy edible oil production," he said while distributing health protection materials to the edible oil processing plant workers at the Industry Ministry conference room in the city, said a press release.
At the initiative of the Industry Ministry, with the funding of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the health protection materials were handed over to the authorities of the factories.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the function as the special guest while Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over it.
Kamal Mojumder said in order to continue the production activities of the factories, the authorities concerned will have to ensure proper protection for the workers and employees.
Fifty infrared thermometers, 25,000 protective masks, 25,000 protective gloves, 12,000 head masks and 125 liters of hand sanitizer for the use of edible oil processing plant workers were distributed at the function.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 of a family test Covid-19 positive in Feni
890 tonnes of rice allocated for fishermen of Kaptai Lake
DGNM accords reception to freshers
Area-based labs for corona test fixed in Chattogram
Woman stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Met Office forecasts rain for parts of country
Humayun for ensuring vitamin-rich edible oil amid Covid-19
Team Khorshed-13 and Time to Give, two social organizations, distribute green vegetables


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft