Humayun for ensuring vitamin-rich edible oil amid Covid-19





"I hope that the proper use of health care products would ensure healthy edible oil production," he said while distributing health protection materials to the edible oil processing plant workers at the Industry Ministry conference room in the city, said a press release.

At the initiative of the Industry Ministry, with the funding of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the health protection materials were handed over to the authorities of the factories.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the function as the special guest while Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over it.

Kamal Mojumder said in order to continue the production activities of the factories, the authorities concerned will have to ensure proper protection for the workers and employees.

Fifty infrared thermometers, 25,000 protective masks, 25,000 protective gloves, 12,000 head masks and 125 liters of hand sanitizer for the use of edible oil processing plant workers were distributed at the function. -BSS























