2 doctors, 4 nurses test positive in Rangamati





Civil Surgeon Bipash Khisa said the reports of 18 people came from Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) on Wednesday night which confirmed that 10 people were infected with the virus.

One of the physicians is from Rangamati General Hospital and another from a private hospital in the district town. Besides, four nurses of Rangamati Sadar Hospital were also infected, said Dr Mostafa Kamal of the hospital.

So far, 14 people have been infected with the virus in the district until Wednesday.

Bangladesh has recorded 17,822 coronavirus cases and 269 deaths as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with the detection of 1,162 new patients and 19 deaths.









More than 600 physicians at both government and private hospitals got infected with coronavirus while treating patients, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said Wednesday. -UNB





