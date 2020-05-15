Virtual court in BD







The contagious risk of the much-talked-about COVID-19 outbreak has presumed the virtual court in many countries like Bangladesh. It means a virtual court created by video links between police custody suites and a magistrates or judge court together with an electronic document sharing system to which all relevant parties have access.



It has a legal bar to resume such court in Bangladesh and as per the request of the Supreme Court, the relevant Ministry of Law and Justice hurriedly promulgated an ordinance on behalf of our Honorable President allowing all the courts to run trial proceedings through videoconferences and other digital means using the information technology. Basically it was a groundbreaking ordinance in our judicial proceedings as the system was first introduced in the Supreme Court of US thought of holding virtual court due to coronavirus pandemic .











All subordinate courts alongwith Supreme Court and High Court will also be able to pronounce verdicts after hearing arguments using information technology. Definitely the operating trials by virtual courts using information technology has introduced a new chapter in country's law and it will be considered as landmark and groundbreaking system in Bangladesh judiciary.



Md Zillur Rahaman

