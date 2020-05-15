

Too early, yet too late!



Our interface with wildlife is affected by land-use changes, activities such as logging/deforestation, the expansion of agriculture into previously uninterrupted areas. Nevertheless, a massive trade in wildlife altering the normal propagation of viruses and shifting the harmony, optimal natural balance of viral reservoir host species. These changes increase contact-rates between virus-carrying animals and humans.



COVID-19 is a new disease and its emergence along with abrupt spread with ferocity creates confusion, anxiety and fear among the mass community. It has been generally believed that poverty and underdevelopment predispose to infectious diseases. Although true to some extent, but the real situation of the ongoing COVID-19 in developed countries also highlights the fact that developed world and financially privileged populations are not immune to the rapid outbreaks of deadly viruses. Sufficient evidence in support of this contention through the mass destruction and nature's agents has been provided to support the aforesaid assumption. There exists an inextricable relationship between human development and continued emergence of infectious diseases mostly traced to viral etiology.



Ecological changes brought about by the development activities include new technology, construction of new irrigation channels, deforestations, migration of people, high density of populations, and globalization of food and increasing international travel. All these facilitate rapid spread of infection across the international geographical borders. Global warming, or the climate change, is another factor that may have acted as a prejudicing factor for the emergence and escalation of several epidemic-prone diseases.



Coronavirus is creating eerily emptiness within human beings as we are cut off physically from each other as well as from the economic system which stresses sheer dependency of our lives on all-powerful elite. Are we about to see a rebirth of human civilization based on the need to treat others as we want to be treated? Coronavirus has presented every single human being with the same threat at the same time, a virus for which there is no definite cure or vaccine.



Being the apparent victim, the best defense we have is to remain indoors as much as possible; since going outside carries a risk to ourselves and thousands of others. The economists of the past, as well as the political theorists, never imagined a world where standing less than two meters apart from another person could be so deadly. This deep-seated change, being short term or long term, is the result of Covid-19 which is still hurtling the human civilization across globe towards adversity.



Our ancestors escaped the jaws of predators that sought to consume us, and they escaped by sticking together. This will end with humanity victorious over yet another virus. The question is how much and how fast we will take the measures necessary to minimize the damage. In time, we will have therapeutics, vaccines, and a race against it. It is going to take great cooperation and patience from the mass population to play their part because at the end of the day it is going to be the united population that stops this thing and slows it down enough to get it under control.



That will not be an easy or economical process, and if we want to restart the global economy, we need to have a global response. Those values will face an enormous test, and will either survive or disintegrate under the march of a new, merciless corona viruses. That is especially true if we cannot distribute Covid-19 vaccines to the billions of people who will need them.



Together, we stand at a segment in human history, where we can either come out on the other side of it a wiser, more caring, knowledgeable species, or we can enter a period of prolonged, indefinite decline into a dark age full of shuttered institution and hungrier people. If the global economy is ever going to restart, it will need something approaching a global government to restart it. It is up to us whether it is a world we want to live in.



A pandemic like Covid-19 was inevitable, with millions of people moving across the planet as never before in human history. We should think of the highly contagious disease as a natural disaster the entire planet is facing all at once. The establishment of a new diplomatic order, arranged around a new kind of political philosophy, is necessary to both sustain ourselves during the pandemic and rebuild after it passes.



The world will need to rediscover new international public health systems that can reduce the risk of another pandemic, and help save lives in the current one. The sooner we as a species start thinking about how to do this, the greater would be chances of achieving it successfully, and at the same time we will have to belong a new hope of what it means to be human.



Economic activity will only crawl back into place slowly, and unevenly, as supply chains of the global market fray indefinitely due to an unwelcome invader. It is likely that coronavirus might not be enough on its own to doom global civilization, but it will make it more vulnerable to other shocks.



In the immediate term, we should remember that we share the same blood which means that an infection anywhere is a threat to humanity everywhere. In order to rebuild the global economy, we may need to institute a form of global government that bolsters the public health systems of hard-hit places, including developing countries and developed countries. An international public health system will need to have its own charter of rights for the infected and the quarantined, who may come from different countries but share the same human vulnerability to Covid-19. Capitals need to prepare for the unprecedented paradigm shift in diplomacy and rearrangement of borders, travel, trade and commerce.



It is beyond doubt that animal virus and the human immune system have entered an arms race- and like with any arms race, one of the two competitors could win, or both competitors could reach a stalemate. On the other hand, a virus that evolves in animals but also has an ability to infect humans may be more injurious. This may be especially true when the animals' immune systems are very different from those of humans, or when the animals have special defense mechanisms that humans lack.



In closing remarks, the dedicated attention and resources to improve our recognition of and comprehension about these factors is a significantly noticeable gap in global zoonotic disease surveillance, reporting, and response efforts. To do it right, we should not treat any human, anywhere, as expendable. Resembling every predator that has ever hunted us, that is what the virus wants.



Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, MBBS & WHO Fellow, is the Head, Department of Microbiology Enam Medical College, Savar, Dhaka

















In a basic consideration, the health of all life on the planet is connected by nature. The COVID-19 outbreak starkly reminds us of an elemental fact that cannot be ignored. It is worth noting that human, animal; plant and environmental health and well-being are all intrinsically connected and profoundly influenced by human activities. Health entails more than the absence of infectious disease; it must incorporate socioeconomic, political, evolutionary and environmental factors while considering individual attributes and behaviors.Our interface with wildlife is affected by land-use changes, activities such as logging/deforestation, the expansion of agriculture into previously uninterrupted areas. Nevertheless, a massive trade in wildlife altering the normal propagation of viruses and shifting the harmony, optimal natural balance of viral reservoir host species. These changes increase contact-rates between virus-carrying animals and humans.COVID-19 is a new disease and its emergence along with abrupt spread with ferocity creates confusion, anxiety and fear among the mass community. It has been generally believed that poverty and underdevelopment predispose to infectious diseases. Although true to some extent, but the real situation of the ongoing COVID-19 in developed countries also highlights the fact that developed world and financially privileged populations are not immune to the rapid outbreaks of deadly viruses. Sufficient evidence in support of this contention through the mass destruction and nature's agents has been provided to support the aforesaid assumption. There exists an inextricable relationship between human development and continued emergence of infectious diseases mostly traced to viral etiology.Ecological changes brought about by the development activities include new technology, construction of new irrigation channels, deforestations, migration of people, high density of populations, and globalization of food and increasing international travel. All these facilitate rapid spread of infection across the international geographical borders. Global warming, or the climate change, is another factor that may have acted as a prejudicing factor for the emergence and escalation of several epidemic-prone diseases.Coronavirus is creating eerily emptiness within human beings as we are cut off physically from each other as well as from the economic system which stresses sheer dependency of our lives on all-powerful elite. Are we about to see a rebirth of human civilization based on the need to treat others as we want to be treated? Coronavirus has presented every single human being with the same threat at the same time, a virus for which there is no definite cure or vaccine.Being the apparent victim, the best defense we have is to remain indoors as much as possible; since going outside carries a risk to ourselves and thousands of others. The economists of the past, as well as the political theorists, never imagined a world where standing less than two meters apart from another person could be so deadly. This deep-seated change, being short term or long term, is the result of Covid-19 which is still hurtling the human civilization across globe towards adversity.Our ancestors escaped the jaws of predators that sought to consume us, and they escaped by sticking together. This will end with humanity victorious over yet another virus. The question is how much and how fast we will take the measures necessary to minimize the damage. In time, we will have therapeutics, vaccines, and a race against it. It is going to take great cooperation and patience from the mass population to play their part because at the end of the day it is going to be the united population that stops this thing and slows it down enough to get it under control.That will not be an easy or economical process, and if we want to restart the global economy, we need to have a global response. Those values will face an enormous test, and will either survive or disintegrate under the march of a new, merciless corona viruses. That is especially true if we cannot distribute Covid-19 vaccines to the billions of people who will need them.Together, we stand at a segment in human history, where we can either come out on the other side of it a wiser, more caring, knowledgeable species, or we can enter a period of prolonged, indefinite decline into a dark age full of shuttered institution and hungrier people. If the global economy is ever going to restart, it will need something approaching a global government to restart it. It is up to us whether it is a world we want to live in.A pandemic like Covid-19 was inevitable, with millions of people moving across the planet as never before in human history. We should think of the highly contagious disease as a natural disaster the entire planet is facing all at once. The establishment of a new diplomatic order, arranged around a new kind of political philosophy, is necessary to both sustain ourselves during the pandemic and rebuild after it passes.The world will need to rediscover new international public health systems that can reduce the risk of another pandemic, and help save lives in the current one. The sooner we as a species start thinking about how to do this, the greater would be chances of achieving it successfully, and at the same time we will have to belong a new hope of what it means to be human.Economic activity will only crawl back into place slowly, and unevenly, as supply chains of the global market fray indefinitely due to an unwelcome invader. It is likely that coronavirus might not be enough on its own to doom global civilization, but it will make it more vulnerable to other shocks.In the immediate term, we should remember that we share the same blood which means that an infection anywhere is a threat to humanity everywhere. In order to rebuild the global economy, we may need to institute a form of global government that bolsters the public health systems of hard-hit places, including developing countries and developed countries. An international public health system will need to have its own charter of rights for the infected and the quarantined, who may come from different countries but share the same human vulnerability to Covid-19. Capitals need to prepare for the unprecedented paradigm shift in diplomacy and rearrangement of borders, travel, trade and commerce.It is beyond doubt that animal virus and the human immune system have entered an arms race- and like with any arms race, one of the two competitors could win, or both competitors could reach a stalemate. On the other hand, a virus that evolves in animals but also has an ability to infect humans may be more injurious. This may be especially true when the animals' immune systems are very different from those of humans, or when the animals have special defense mechanisms that humans lack.In closing remarks, the dedicated attention and resources to improve our recognition of and comprehension about these factors is a significantly noticeable gap in global zoonotic disease surveillance, reporting, and response efforts. To do it right, we should not treat any human, anywhere, as expendable. Resembling every predator that has ever hunted us, that is what the virus wants.Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, MBBS & WHO Fellow, is the Head, Department of Microbiology Enam Medical College, Savar, Dhaka