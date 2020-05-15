Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?







The idea behind the vaccination is that approximately three fourth of population should be covered by the vaccination program and once they get immune, rest of the non-vaccinated people should be protected as well because the infectious pathogen would not find a host to propagate and transmit further from the immune persons. Therefore, to achieve such herd immunity in the community, we have to go through by a massive vaccination program that is already tested reliable and safe to apply. Exception is also available, even there is a successful vaccination program against tetanus, still, there is NO heard immunity because pathogen causing tetanus could be present in the environment and still infects vulnerable people.



Before we are excited with our current expectation towards developing herd immunity against COVID19, we need to revisit some of the critical steps that usually happen behind the scene. It is not expected that everyone should understand the biology of a vaccine and the mechanism how to induce immunity by vaccination. Probably, the best way to reduce the gap is to mention few basic steps that always happen between the formulation of a vaccine and the point when individuals develop good immunity. There are several different vaccine candidates against COVID-19 is under trial. All of this vaccines are basically targeted to one or more key antigens of the virus instead of the whole virus. Whole virus or bacteria can also be used as a vaccine but the risk is high since that could induce disease symptoms and could be life-threatening. Even using a small part of the virus is currently being tested, it will go through at least 3 cycles to confirm its safety and efficacy before injected to human.



Now, you can understand, the whole process is so complex and ONLY concern is always people safety before even vaccine works. In the context of COVID-19, there has been a growing concern why not to lift lock-down early, so that majority of people will be naturally exposed to COVID19 and develop immunity which perhaps protective (?) and will meet the goalof herd immunity. Let's put it this way, if we make a vaccine using whole COVID virus (mimicking natural infection) today and before checking its safety, who will come forward to receive it? Answer is very simple, we will not find a single person who will likely to be vaccinated by a whole virus as a vaccine. Because, we as scientists always concern people safety first and same way people also aware of their own safety. On top of that, the theory behind the herd immunity is based on an open secret policy to sacrifice vulnerable people's life and achieving immunity for the rest. In real life, Sweden has proven this theory is failed against COVID19. Without going for lock-down, unlike other EU countries, Sweden has significantly more deaths than it's neighbor countries.



Immune response against COVID-19 is still vague to the scientific community. Although people are comparing COVID-19 with other CVOIDs in terms of viral entry to the host, host-driven immune responses and pathology, it is still far away before we scientifically prove that CVOID-19 is either mimicking responses same as other COVIDs or showing deviations. Under these circumstances, no one would suggest people to acquire 'natural immunity', willingly being exposed to the virus. There are number of reasons why this idea is extremely risky:



1. COVID-19 is highly contagious and extremely high replicating that poses risk t any individuals



2. NOTHING is known about the virulence property of this virus how it gains access inside the host cells and at what extent virus could escape the host immune cells.

3. What immune cells could be potentially effective against this virus are yet to be discovered.

4. Is the antibody induced by COVID-19 protective and long lasting, NOT known yet.

5. Why elderly people are extremely vulnerable to COVID19 is also a dilemma.

Vaccine induced immunity vs natural infection-driven immunity:

As scientists areuncovering more and more information in host-pathogen interaction, vaccine discovery has turned into a fastest successful area that truly depends on how a pathogen interacts with a host and how a host immune cell becomes active to remove this unwanted foreign invader. So, before designing a vaccine candidate, it is required to consider facts from the host sides, whether vaccine will be effectively mount enough immune responses, would be specific and powerful, to knock the virus from the body. To this end, vaccine scientists initially work with different doses of the vaccine and how to formulate without compromising any efficacy. Optimal dose of a vaccine is extremely critical, because host cells may fail to respond if the dose is not right or could be toxic and ends up with safety concern. This is one critical step during vaccine development and it has to be passed this phase before going to the next phase.

How can we be so confident to get herd immunity against COVID19 by exposing people to the virus?



This is truly an insane and unacceptable idea under the circumstance of what we already know about the transmission of this virus and probably extremely dangerous for certain group of people once exposed to the virus. This could be life-threatening and almost every country is struggling with the patient management due to lack of enough hospital support. Doctors, nurses are getting infected and increasing more burden to the community. From the scientific points of view, there is not much known about this virus whether it could induce any natural immunity and would be protective. Before we know all the details both scientifically and epidemiologically it is a mistake of any country to lift the lock-down at premature stage without any indication of declining the number of new cases. In fact, everybody should be patient and show their maximum compassion to others in this very critical time of crisis until new treatment or vaccine comes to end this pandemic.



Dr. Jubayer Rahman writes from Maryland USA

























