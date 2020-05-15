

Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis



In many countries, the virus is still active and strong and it doesn't seem to have reached even its peak yet. In China where the virus first came fromlate last December and then subsided has started to re-emerge - even in the country's central city of Wuhan where it actually originated.



Up until May 11, 17 new cases of coronavirus were found in mainland China including five new cases in Wuhan city better known as the"ground zero" of the global pandemic of COVID-19. Re-emergence of coronavirus has been confirmed by China's National Health Commission.

The virus is also reported to have made a comeback in Seoul, the South Korean capital. The authorities have ordered closed Seoul's all bars and nightclubs and are now looking for thousands of people who recently visited those bars and nightclubs as they may have been exposed to coronavirus.



Meanwhile, even after killing as many as 83,082 people and infecting another 1.4 million in the U.S., the virus is not showing any sign to wane there yet in a significant way.In just 24 hours ending May 13, 1,463more Americans died of coronavirus while another 21,475 were infected with the deadly disease.



Other big countries, namely, Russia and Germany are also making headlines that are not very optimistic. In Russia coronavirus cases exceeded 242,000 with 10,899 new infections in just 24 hours ending May 13 while in Germany the rate of infections started to rise again as lockdown eased, according to media reports.



The current global statistics of the pandemic of coronavirus aren't really encouraging. Up until May 13, COVID-19 killed 292,000 people and infected as many as 4.26 million across the world. And in just 24 hours ending May 13, the disease claimed 4,261 more lives and infected 82,591 people in different countries around the globe.



These figures represent a bleak picture of a pandemic that has gripped the entire world beginning late last December. These numbers also serve as a stark reminder that the novel coronavirus is still very much alive and well crisscrossing the world including various South Asian countries, such as, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.



In India, the virus infected 3,604 people in a single day as per an updated report on May 13 when the country's total coronavirus cases reached 74,281. On the same day, 87 people died of the disease while the death due to coronavirus and related complications rose to 2,415. So far, 24,386 people have recovered from the virus.



Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the number of coronavirus-infected people has increased to 34,336 with 1,733 new cases over a period of just 24 hours as reported on May 13. A total of 737 people have so far died of coronavirus including 57 people in just one day in Pakistan. In all 8,812 have recovered from the disease in the country.



And Bangladesh had had the worst ever day on May 13 as far as the daily coronavirus cases were concerned since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A total of 1,162 people, the highest number so far in a single day, were infected with the virus while 19 people, also the highest number so far in just one day, died of the deadly disease.



Bangladesh has both good news and bad news compared to the coronavirus situation in neighboring India and Pakistan. Among the three South Asian countries, the death rate in Bangladesh has so far been lowest which is an encouraging information but unfortunately Bangladesh's recovery rate from the disease is also lowest which is discouraging.



What all these mean is pretty simple and straightforward: Bangladesh is still in the midst of a critical phase of the global pandemic. The country can still go either way. No one knows for sure whether or not Bangladesh has even reached the peak of the pandemic as yet. Over the last few days, the number of coronavirus cases steadily rose in Bangladesh causing concern.



Commonsense suggests that if the coronavirus infection rate keeps on rising in the country, so will do the number of deaths from a logical point of view. No one knows where Bangladesh is standing at this moment and in which direction it will be heading to. But looking at the current situation, everybody can easily guessone thing --- the danger is not over yet for Bangladesh.



The pandemic of COVID-19 has put the world in a really difficult situation. The virus has been thrashing the globe for nearly five months starting late last December. It has already taken over 292,000 lives and infected another 4.26 million worldwide but it hasn't shown any clear sign yet that it is going to stop its already lingering attack soon or even in near future.



Living under the restrictions or better described as the safety measures due to the global pandemic for month after month, people are virtually tired now. They are tired of staying home, tired of washing their hands with soap water so frequently, tired of wearing their facemasks and also tired of maintaining physical distance even from friends and family. Who can blame them for being tired of all these things? COVID-19 has altered our way of life.



And that was precisely the reason we saw some spontaneous demonstrations of people in many countries around the world including the U.S., France and Germany for withdrawal of lockdowns. In America, protesters even carried placards for an end to the lockdown. One protester was so fed up with the lockdown that he carried a placard that read: "Give me liberty or give me COVID-19."



The pandemic came not only as a huge threat to human lives but also to the global economy. So, in order to withstand the massive blow to their economies, most affected countries already announced stimulus packages. But those packages alone are not good enough for their economies that virtually came to a halt. Therefore, in order to jump-start their economies, countries have to reopen their mills and factories and businesses and commerce and so on.



Bur for the businesses and mills and factories to reopen, the lockdowns must be withdrawn or at least substantially eased. Many countries including China, South Korea and Germany already tried it but unfortunately the virus returned to all those countries with new cases of infection. So, the world is actually finding itself between a rock and a hard place.



Bangladesh too is exactly facing the same situation. Besides human toll, country's economy has also taken a huge beating due to the global pandemic of coronavirus. So, under the policy of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is trying to do exactly what other countries are doing --- gradually easing lockdown for reopening offices and businesses and restoring normalcy in the country.



However, as already mentioned, there is a danger associated with relaxation of lockdowns as already noticed in China, Germany and South Korea which are experiencing a second wave of coronavirus. All nations including Bangladesh will have to evaluate first the importance of life and then the importance of economy. After that they will have to carefully navigate through rough water to save both.



But, saving people's lives is the most fundamental constitutional obligation of all countries of the world - big or small and rich or poor. In other words, the first priority of every nation is to save their citizens' lives and then their next most important task is to save their economies.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network















