

Apple may relocate significant part of iPhone production from China to India

Manufacturing revenues could soar to as much as $40 billion over the next five years when such move be implemented, according to officials familiar with the matter.









"We expect Apple to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones, mostly for exports through its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, availing the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme."

Apple doesn't necessarily have a large market in India. According to the official, Apple wants India to be a new manufacturing base, mainly for export, likely to diversify its production outside of China. It is reported that as much as 20 percent of Apple's iPhone production could be moved to India.

The Indian official expects mobile phone exports to surpass $100 billion by 2025. From 2019-2020, smartphone exports out of India were around $3 billion. Apple already produces some iPhone XR units in India via Foxconn. Via Winstron,

