BIFFL gets new CEO

S M Anisuzzaman has joined Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL) as Chief Executive Officer. This is one of the biggest Non Bank Financial Institutions in Bangladesh owned by the government.

Prior to this appointment, he was the Deputy Managing Director of National Housing Finance and Investments Limited, says a press release.

Anisuzzaman has more than 25 years of extensive experience in the financial sector of Bangladesh. He held senior positions in a number of Banks and NBFIs, including Head of Principal Branch of Jamuna Bank Limited.

In Banks and NBFIs, he received many accolades and achieved "The Best Manager" award several times as a recognition of his excellence in the banking profession.









