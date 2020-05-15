Dhaka, Tashkent to form JWG for trade, investment: Tipu





"Bangladesh is keen to increase trade and cooperation between the twocountries. However, there are some complications in trade. It is possible toresolve the complexities by forming a joint working group comprising theexperts from both the countries," he said.

The minister said this at a view exchange meeting with Uzbekistan DeputyPrime Minister and Investment and Foreign Trade Minister SardorUmurzakovthrough video conference from the secretariat in the city.

Among others, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment AdviserSalman Fazlur Rahman and Textiles and Jute Minister Golam DastagirGazi alsoattended the video conference.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues to enhance the trade andeconomic relations between the two countries.

Based on the discussion, they took decision to form a joint working groupto increase trade and economic relations between the two countries. -BSS

















