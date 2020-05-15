Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Business

Financing Stimulus Packages

BB launches special repo to ease liquidity in banks

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday introduced special repo facilities for one year to help banks and NBFIs with more fund to provide loans under the government declared stimulus packages.
Banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) can now collect cash from the central bank through special repurchase agreement (repo) for one year, as per central bank circular issued on the day.
Typically, the BB supports cash to the banks and NBFIs for regular repo for one to 28 days. Recently, it reduced regular repo's interest rate to 5.25 percent to help banks get loan from the central bank at lower rates.
The special repo rate will be determined at auction by the auction committee.  Banks and NBFIs can take this fund by submitting their extra securities of statutorily liquidity reserve (SLR) to the Bangladesh Bank, according to a circular.
The instruction will be effective immediately and it would continue until further notice, the circular added.
The government announced stimulus packages worth over 98,619crore to overcome coronavirus economic impact, would inject the money to the economy through banks.
The cash support of the central bank will be used only for implementation of the stimulus package announced by the government, the BB circular clarified.
Based on the existing rates, considering the liquidity situation of the money market, the interest rate and amount of special repo would be decided in every auction by the auction committee of Bangladesh Bank, said a high official of the central bank.
The interest rate of the special repo will not be fixed because it was a long term repo but the rate of special repo would not vary significantly from the regular repo, he added.
Commercial bankers said the new repo facilities would help banks to implement the stimulus package.  Banks would get more time to repay, which was the advantage of the special repo, they also said.
Besides, the entities were also barred from investing the money in government securities and in the BB's bills without prior approval from the BB's debt management department.
The banks will have to submit bids as usual to avail the special REPO facility and the BB's auction committee would take the final decision.
Prior to this, the central bank launched a number of refinance schemes with the aim to inject money into the market to support the financial institutions in implementing the government-announced stimulus packages.
Under the scheme, the central bank would inject Tk 50,742.5 crore into the money market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple may relocate significant part of iPhone production from China to India
BIFFL gets new CEO
China shipped 63pc less denim to US in Q1
Dhaka, Tashkent to form JWG for trade, investment: Tipu
Biman flights to remain suspended till May 30
BB launches special repo to ease liquidity in banks
Prof Shibli to head troubled BSEC
Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft