Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Business

Prof Shibli to head troubled BSEC

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The government is set to name Professor ShibliRubayatUl Islam, who teaches banking and insurance at Dhaka University, as chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.
Prof Shibli, who has been heading SadharanBima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, is getting the new assignment as incumbent chief M Khairul Hossain's tenure is coming to an end, two highly placed sources have confirmed.
Khairul's nine-year stint at the commission is ending on May 14. The Dhaka University finance teacher had three terms at the SEC.
The finance ministry has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office recommending names for the BSEC chairman and three commissioners, an official with knowledge of the matter, said. The SEC has four positions of commissioner.
Shibli becoming the chief of the stock market regulator is "almost certain", the official said.
The public administration ministry will issue the order on their appointment on approval from the prime minister, he added.
Prof Shibli has spent more than two decades teaching finance, banking and insurance, and played a key role in many businesses, chambers and researches related to his fields at home and abroad.
Prof Shibli has more than 16 research publications in his field and five international research papers to his name. He has authored "E-Banking and E-Commerce", a book for the tertiary level and "Finance and Banking", a textbook for secondary students.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple may relocate significant part of iPhone production from China to India
BIFFL gets new CEO
China shipped 63pc less denim to US in Q1
Dhaka, Tashkent to form JWG for trade, investment: Tipu
Biman flights to remain suspended till May 30
BB launches special repo to ease liquidity in banks
Prof Shibli to head troubled BSEC
Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft