Prof Shibli to head troubled BSEC





Prof Shibli, who has been heading SadharanBima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, is getting the new assignment as incumbent chief M Khairul Hossain's tenure is coming to an end, two highly placed sources have confirmed.

Khairul's nine-year stint at the commission is ending on May 14. The Dhaka University finance teacher had three terms at the SEC.

The finance ministry has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office recommending names for the BSEC chairman and three commissioners, an official with knowledge of the matter, said. The SEC has four positions of commissioner.

Shibli becoming the chief of the stock market regulator is "almost certain", the official said.

The public administration ministry will issue the order on their appointment on approval from the prime minister, he added.

Prof Shibli has spent more than two decades teaching finance, banking and insurance, and played a key role in many businesses, chambers and researches related to his fields at home and abroad.

Prof Shibli has more than 16 research publications in his field and five international research papers to his name. He has authored "E-Banking and E-Commerce", a book for the tertiary level and "Finance and Banking", a textbook for secondary students. -bdnews24.com

















The government is set to name Professor ShibliRubayatUl Islam, who teaches banking and insurance at Dhaka University, as chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.Prof Shibli, who has been heading SadharanBima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, is getting the new assignment as incumbent chief M Khairul Hossain's tenure is coming to an end, two highly placed sources have confirmed.Khairul's nine-year stint at the commission is ending on May 14. The Dhaka University finance teacher had three terms at the SEC.The finance ministry has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office recommending names for the BSEC chairman and three commissioners, an official with knowledge of the matter, said. The SEC has four positions of commissioner.Shibli becoming the chief of the stock market regulator is "almost certain", the official said.The public administration ministry will issue the order on their appointment on approval from the prime minister, he added.Prof Shibli has spent more than two decades teaching finance, banking and insurance, and played a key role in many businesses, chambers and researches related to his fields at home and abroad.Prof Shibli has more than 16 research publications in his field and five international research papers to his name. He has authored "E-Banking and E-Commerce", a book for the tertiary level and "Finance and Banking", a textbook for secondary students. -bdnews24.com