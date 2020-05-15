

Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories

Industry sources said big factories are providing better protection to workers but workers at smaller ones remain highly vulnerable to infection cases.

Workers claim that most factory owners are not providing enough masks, sanitizer to workers and they are buying for them at their cost. As a result, the number of Covid-19 infections and patients in garment factories are growing overnight.

In the last 25 days, 66 Covid-19 infected cases were identified of which 29 were located in Savar garment factories and 11 more in Gazipur. The infection cases are on rise among factory workers in Savar.

Workers' leaders have complained lack adequate protection for workers. But most factory managements claim that they are providing enough protection materials at work places to give better protection to workers.

Though the entire country has been on the high pandemic risk, garment factories are in the fore front of infection cases. The risk is much higher in the garment factories, the sources said.

Affected garment workers were found in 24 districts It means they have carried the infection at their home places. Such reports are also flashing out in the media but there is no information how they were treated or there is anybody taking their responsibility.

Labor leaders said most factories opened the door without following health guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and regulations of the government's health authorities. In such cases big factories are however doing better. The condition at small and medium factories is not acceptable, they said.

Industrial Police Headquarters Superintendent Mohammad Amjad Hossain however said arrangements were at work at factories to send affected workers to quarantine as soon as it comes to heir notice.

Those who came into contact with affected workers are also being sent to quarantine. Even the entire line or floor on which they worked being put under locked down to stop the spread, he said.

He added a campaign is now at work to ensure round-the-clock health protection to workers. Affected workers receive treatment at the hospital with BGMEA help.

BGMEA Director Faisal Samad said the apex body has set up a crisis management team with hotline numbers for call. Team members appear as soon as they get the call. Apart from a campaign to keep workers safe, factory owners are also trying their best keep workers safe.

BGMEA is taking immediate action against any one neglecting the safety measures, he said.

Sirajul Islam Rony, president of the National Garment Workers' League, said "workers are constantly living in fear. We accepted the reopening in greater interest of the country but we feel insecure and vulnerable at every place.















