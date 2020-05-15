Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Business

Masks, Sanitizers In Poor Supply

Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Mizanur Rahman

Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories

Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories

The number of coronavirus patients in garment factories which are now operating at Savar, Gazipur Narayangonj and at other places around the capital has surged in the past several days.
Industry sources said big factories are providing better protection to workers but workers at smaller ones remain highly vulnerable to infection cases.
Workers claim that most factory owners are not providing enough masks, sanitizer to workers and they are buying for them at their cost. As a result, the number of Covid-19 infections and patients in garment factories are growing overnight.
In the last 25 days, 66 Covid-19 infected cases were identified of which 29 were located in Savar garment factories and 11 more in Gazipur. The infection cases are on rise among factory workers in Savar.
Workers' leaders have complained lack adequate protection for workers. But most factory managements claim that they are providing enough protection materials at work places to give better protection to workers.  
Though the entire country has been on the high pandemic risk, garment factories are in the fore front of infection cases. The risk is much higher in the garment factories, the sources said.
Affected garment workers were found in 24 districts It means they have carried the infection at their home places. Such reports are also flashing out in the media but there is no information how they were treated or there is anybody taking their responsibility.
Labor leaders said most factories opened the door without following health guidelines of the  World Health Organization (WHO) and regulations of the government's health authorities. In such cases big factories are however doing better.  The condition at small and medium factories is not acceptable, they said.  
Industrial Police Headquarters Superintendent Mohammad Amjad Hossain however said  arrangements were at work at factories to send affected workers to quarantine as soon as it comes to heir notice.  
Those who came into contact with affected workers are also being sent to quarantine. Even the entire line or floor on which they worked being put under locked down to stop the spread, he said.  
He added a campaign is now at work to ensure round-the-clock health protection to workers. Affected workers receive treatment at the hospital with BGMEA help.
BGMEA Director Faisal Samad said the apex body has set up a crisis management team         with hotline numbers for call. Team members appear as soon as they get the call. Apart from a campaign to keep workers safe, factory owners are also trying their best keep workers safe.   
BGMEA is taking immediate action against any one neglecting the safety measures, he said.
Sirajul Islam Rony, president of the National Garment Workers' League, said "workers are constantly living in fear. We accepted the reopening in greater interest of the country but we feel insecure and vulnerable at every place.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple may relocate significant part of iPhone production from China to India
BIFFL gets new CEO
China shipped 63pc less denim to US in Q1
Dhaka, Tashkent to form JWG for trade, investment: Tipu
Biman flights to remain suspended till May 30
BB launches special repo to ease liquidity in banks
Prof Shibli to head troubled BSEC
Covid-19 cases growing overnight at garment factories


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft