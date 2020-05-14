161 Ansar men infected with C-19, one dies

As many as 161 members of Bangladesh Ansar have tested positive for coronavirus and one of them has died of the disease, according to the law-enforcement agency.

Among the infected, 58 were deployed to the parliament, 66 were operating

alongside the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the rest were stationed at the headquarters and in different districts, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The infected people include an officer with the rank of deputy director general and 64 Battalion Ansars.









