Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:12 AM
Atiq takes over DNCC

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has taken over his responsibility for the second term on Wednesday.
Jamal Mustafa, the acting mayor of the DNCC, officially handed over the responsibility to him.
Chief Executive Officer Md Abdul Hai, Secretary Rabindra Shri Barua and department heads were present at the power handover ceremony.
After taking charge
    Atiqul Islam participated at an online press briefing.
Atiqul Islam thanked everyone for electing him on February 1 DNCC election as the mayor and giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the city.
The newly incumbent mayor highlighted the various programmes taken by the DNCC to deal with Coronavirus pandemic, Dengue and Chikungunya fever.  
Atiqul Islam also stressed the relief distribution programme and said mismanagement and irregularities in relief distribution would be removed very soon.
Anyone can call over the DNCC hotline number during the coronavirus period for relief, he added.
The mayor said the DNCC would set up eight coronavirus sample collection booths. Discussions are underway with the private company BRAC in this regard, he assured.
Mentioning that Mohakhali Coronavirus Hospital will be dedicated for journalists and their families the DNCC Mayor said journalists were being infected with the Coronavirus while carrying out their duties.
To ensure the safety of journalists and their families, we have dedicated Mohakhali Bazar Hospital for them.
The mayor also urged house owners not to harass tenants during the Corona pandemic period. He asked people to call on the DNCC hotline to lodge a complaint if anyone is a victim of harassment.
Liquid antiseptic spraying project on the DNCC roads and sidewalks is going on, he said adding: "We have already launched hand washing programme for the citizens in the North City.  The programme will continue until the coronavirus pandemic is over, he said.
Atiqul Islam said the DNCC would also eradicate the root of Dengue and Chikungunya fevers. "That's why we have already launched crash programme to kill mosquitoes."
Atiqul Islam was re-elected as the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation on February 1 with 4, 46,211 votes. His nearest rival Tabitha Awal, a BNP candidate, received 2, 64,161 votes. Then on February 26, Atiqul Islam took oath in the office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, he has not been able to take charge so far as the term of the current mayor panel has not expired.
Atiqul's  counterpart for the Dhaka South City Corporation Barister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will assume office on May 17.


