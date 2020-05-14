Third doc dies of Covid-19 in country

A third doctor, Major (retd) Prof Abul Mukarim Md Mohsin Uddin, died of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

He was the head of the Radiology Department at Ibn Sina Hospital in the

capital.

"He died at 11:20pm while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital," said Ibn Sina Hospital's Public Relations Officer Shah Forkan.

"Dr Abul Mukarim was tested positive for Covid-19 ten days ago and was undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital. Four days ago, he was shifted to CMH for ICU support,"



















