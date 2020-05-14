BD seeks duty-free RMG export to US market





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made this request while he was talking with the US Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, who has also been serving as assistant to US President Donald Trump, over telephone on Tuesday night, a foreign ministry statement said here on Wednesday.

Momen also sought US support so that no export order from Bangladesh is cancelled.

The foreign minister also urged the US government to allocate special fund for Dhaka to ensure food security in Bangladesh amid Covid-19 pandemic..

Mentioning that the country's RMG sector is now producing Covid-19 protection equipment like PPE and masks, he said the US may import more such kinds of medical equipment from Bangladesh in combating the deadly virus in its country.

The Trump's assistant highly lauded Bangladesh role in containing the deadly coronavirus here

and assured that the US assistance to Bangladesh in this regard would be continued.

Pottinger expressed the US government's gratitude to Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas stranded in the sea.

In reply, Momen said sheltering Rohingyas would not be the lone responsibility of Bangladesh, other countries should share it as well.

He urged other countries to take 1.1 million Rohingyas, who came here following a military crackdown in Myanmar and have been living in makeshift camps in Bangladesh in nearly three years, to their respective countries and give them shelter there.

Momen also called upon all friendly countries including the USA to play firmer role in ensuring safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Replying to a question regarding Bangladesh's Digital Security Act, the foreign minister said this law is being applied against only those who are involved in misleading mass people with fake information as well as in conducting provocative and hate campaign abusing religious sentiment.

He also pointed out that Bangladesh media do enjoy more freedom to express free opinion compare to any other country.

Noting that investment friendly congenial atmosphere is prevailing in Bangladesh, the foreign minister urged the USA to increase its investment in various sector here taking advantage of the facilities at the country's 100 economic zones and planned 28 IT parks.

On behalf of Trump, Pottinger, one of the Whitehouse spokesperson, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding a letter centring birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









The adviser to US President Donald Trump highly appreciated Bangladesh's role in dealing with the current situation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He assured Bangladesh of continuing US support to deal with the challenges of Covid-19.



