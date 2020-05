bangladesh

* 19 more die, total 269

* 1,162 new infected, total 17,822

* Samples tested in 24 hours- 7,900

* Among the fatalities, 12 were men and 7 women

* 150 more people taken to isolation

* CDeputy Edn Minister Nowfel's mother infected

* 1,926 policemen infected till day

* 161 Ansar personnel infected, 1 die

World

* Total active cases- 2,461,240

* Total deaths- 294,655