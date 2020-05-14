As countries begin reopening, US virus expert warns of dangers





Government immunologist Anthony Fauci's stark words fed concerns that even a cautious exit from the unprecedented global economic shutdown could trigger another outbreak of the disease which has killed more than 290,000 people around the world according to an AFP toll.

In France, primary and nursery schools reopened with teachers wearing face masks and children's chairs separated to avoid spreading the virus.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer hailed the reopening of schools, which will be rolled out gradually throughout the country and include Paris schools on Thursday.

Russia began easing lockdown rules even as infections surged past 232,000 -- now the second most confirmed cases in the world after the United States.

Russia hit the dire landmark Tuesday after a week of reporting more than 10,000 daily infections and as it was confirmed that President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, tested positive for the virus.

US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive last week and the White House said Tuesday that Pence has decided to "keep his distance" from President Donald Trump for a few days.

In testimony to US lawmakers, Fauci admitted the true number killed by the epidemic in the US is likely higher than the official toll of over 82,000 -- the world's highest.

And despite Trump's evident desire to restart the economy ahead of the November election, Fauci

warned that a 14-day decrease in cases was a vital first step to exiting lockdowns safely.

"If a community or a state or region doesn't go by those guidelines and reopens... the consequences could be really serious," Fauci said.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," he added, warning that would not only cost lives, "but could even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery."

On Tuesday, the US registered 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

- 'Full accounting' -

In the US House of Representatives, Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion virus response package, the largest yet, to fund efforts to fight the pandemic and provide emergency payments to millions of American households.

But the measure faced immediate opposition in the Republican-held Senate, where leaders have said a new round of emergency funding is not yet needed.

Republican senators proposed legislation meanwhile that would empower Trump to slap sanctions on China if it does not give a "full accounting" for the coronavirus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. 6,700 people there. -AFP

















