Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:12 AM
Front Page

Country sees record 19 Covid-19 deaths, 1,162 new cases in a day

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Nineteen people--the highest over a 24 hour period--have died of Covid-19, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 269.
With the detection of 1,162 new corona patients during the period until 8:00am on Wednesday, the country saw the highest-ever jump in the cases, said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana at daily online briefing.
In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country     tested 7,900 samples, she added.
Among the deceased, seven were female, Dr Nasima said, adding that one of them was a child, aged under 10. Of the others, one was 31-40 years old, seven between 51 and 60, five between 61 and 70, and the rest within 71-80 years old.
Twelve of the deceased were from Dhaka city, one from Narayanganj, one from Munshiganj, one from Pabna, one from Narail, two from Chattogram and one from Cumilla, the official revealed.
Another 214 patients recovered from the disease within the last 24 hours and the number of the recoveries now stands at 3,361, she said.
Bangladesh previously recorded the highest number of 15 single-day death on April 17.
Dr Nasima mentioned that three new labs-at Ibn Sina Hospital and Prava Health in Dhaka and Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur-- have started PCR testing.
She said another 150 people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours.
Earlier, Dr Nasima noted that she is performing as the Director General of DGHS for the time being due to isolation of its DG Dr Abul Kalam Azad with coronavirus symptoms.










« PreviousNext »

