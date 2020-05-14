Reopening of RMG units, markets, see spurt in C-19 cases: Experts



GORDIAN KNOT: The photo shows Mitford Road in the afternoon of Wednesday, inset, an assortment of vehicles caught in an intractable jam at the same time near Gausia Market in the city's Elephant Road. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The reason for this spurt has boggled the mind of the experts and their search in this regard has zeroed down to answers-from slack lockdown to reopening of factories , especially garment factories.

They observe the government's decision and business owners' adamant attitude to reopening the RMG factories, shopping malls and relaxing the lockdown are responsible for increasing the number of coronavirus infection and death toll every day.

This conclusion was

made after reviewing the number of coronavius infected and death toll cases before the reopening of the garments factories and after the reopening of the factories on April 26.

However, this correspondent also included government's decision of reopening the shopping malls and relaxing lock down on May 10 and how it also played a significant role in worsening the situation.

Talking to the Daily Observer they observed that now it is an evident that the highest number of coronavirus infection cases and death toll in a single day has jumped after taking all the above decisions.

Witnessing such situation many representatives of civil society and health experts blamed the government and the business owners are responsible for causing such catastrophic situation.

The most coronavirus cases are found in the industrial areas in the cities and nearby locations including Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Dhaka which experienced increasing number of coronavirus patients just after reopening garments factories and shopping malls and relaxing lackdown.

If, they said, we review the number of coronavirus infection and the number of death cases on a daily basis before reopening of the garments factories , shopping malls and relaxing the lockdown, then we see the number was very few before reopening of the RMG factories and relaxing the lockdown.

On March 24, the government declared a 10-day shutdown effective from March 26 to April 4 only to extend it to April 25 later.

However, the number of coronavirus patient was only three on 8 March and it remained the same till 14 March.

On March 23, a total of three deaths and 33 more infections were reported in the country.

On April 2, the number was 56, on April 3 it was 63, on April 4 it was 70, on April 5 it was 88, on April 6 the number was 123, on April 7 it was 164, on April-8 it was 218, on April 9 it was 330 on April 10 it was 424 and on Sunday it went up to 621.

Reopening of RMG units, markets, see spurt in C-19 cases: Experts

However, basically the country had started witnessing the worse impact of reopening of the garments factories from April 28, when the highest number of 549 people were infected with novel coronavirus in one day, while three people had died.

That time many health experts noticing such rise of coronavirus blamed that the highest number of increasing coronavirus cases is the outcome of travelling RMG workers from different parts of the country.

Then, at the end of the eight week on May 3, Bangladesh reported the highest 665 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, according to the report of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

However, from the following week, the number began to increase significantly, at that time the number of tests also increased.

And at the beginning of the tenth week on May 10 (Sunday), it is the day when government took the decision to reopen the shopping malls and relaxing the lock down, the country witnessed about fourteen more deaths taking the total tally to 228 and 887 more tested positive for the virus.

With this, the number of cases rose to 14, 657.

On Monday, Bangladesh recorded the highest number of Covid -19 in a single day instance as 1,034 more were infected with the novel coronavirus that killed 11 people during the 24 hour period and after that the number kept increasing every day.

On Tuesday, as many as 969 people were diagnosed with coronavirus and 11 people died

On Wednesday, the records shows the highest 19 virus deaths (the total number of death cases are 269) and 1,162 new cases in 24 hours and with that the total number of infected coronavirus patients are 17,822.

However, the number of coronavirus patient was only three on March 8 and it remained the same till March 14.

Professor Dr Kamal Hasan Khan, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University said, in the last 10 days , 52 percent patient of coronavorus have been identified.

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a public health specialist, said that reopening the RMG factories and shopping malls and relaxing the lockdown cause the spurt in all the numbers



























All Covid-19 numbers in the country on Wednesday went up to the highest point, so far. Testing was highest with 7,900 cases, detection was highest with 1,162 people and death cases went up to 19, the highest ever too.The reason for this spurt has boggled the mind of the experts and their search in this regard has zeroed down to answers-from slack lockdown to reopening of factories , especially garment factories.They observe the government's decision and business owners' adamant attitude to reopening the RMG factories, shopping malls and relaxing the lockdown are responsible for increasing the number of coronavirus infection and death toll every day.This conclusion wasmade after reviewing the number of coronavius infected and death toll cases before the reopening of the garments factories and after the reopening of the factories on April 26.However, this correspondent also included government's decision of reopening the shopping malls and relaxing lock down on May 10 and how it also played a significant role in worsening the situation.Talking to the Daily Observer they observed that now it is an evident that the highest number of coronavirus infection cases and death toll in a single day has jumped after taking all the above decisions.Witnessing such situation many representatives of civil society and health experts blamed the government and the business owners are responsible for causing such catastrophic situation.The most coronavirus cases are found in the industrial areas in the cities and nearby locations including Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Dhaka which experienced increasing number of coronavirus patients just after reopening garments factories and shopping malls and relaxing lackdown.If, they said, we review the number of coronavirus infection and the number of death cases on a daily basis before reopening of the garments factories , shopping malls and relaxing the lockdown, then we see the number was very few before reopening of the RMG factories and relaxing the lockdown.On March 24, the government declared a 10-day shutdown effective from March 26 to April 4 only to extend it to April 25 later.However, the number of coronavirus patient was only three on 8 March and it remained the same till 14 March.On March 23, a total of three deaths and 33 more infections were reported in the country.On April 2, the number was 56, on April 3 it was 63, on April 4 it was 70, on April 5 it was 88, on April 6 the number was 123, on April 7 it was 164, on April-8 it was 218, on April 9 it was 330 on April 10 it was 424 and on Sunday it went up to 621.For instance April 25, the last day of government's extended holiday and the seventh week of the coronvirus pandemic, we witness about 309 corona tests positive and 9 death cases in 24 hours.However, basically the country had started witnessing the worse impact of reopening of the garments factories from April 28, when the highest number of 549 people were infected with novel coronavirus in one day, while three people had died.That time many health experts noticing such rise of coronavirus blamed that the highest number of increasing coronavirus cases is the outcome of travelling RMG workers from different parts of the country.Then, at the end of the eight week on May 3, Bangladesh reported the highest 665 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, according to the report of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).However, from the following week, the number began to increase significantly, at that time the number of tests also increased.And at the beginning of the tenth week on May 10 (Sunday), it is the day when government took the decision to reopen the shopping malls and relaxing the lock down, the country witnessed about fourteen more deaths taking the total tally to 228 and 887 more tested positive for the virus.With this, the number of cases rose to 14, 657.On Monday, Bangladesh recorded the highest number of Covid -19 in a single day instance as 1,034 more were infected with the novel coronavirus that killed 11 people during the 24 hour period and after that the number kept increasing every day.On Tuesday, as many as 969 people were diagnosed with coronavirus and 11 people diedOn Wednesday, the records shows the highest 19 virus deaths (the total number of death cases are 269) and 1,162 new cases in 24 hours and with that the total number of infected coronavirus patients are 17,822.However, the number of coronavirus patient was only three on March 8 and it remained the same till March 14.Professor Dr Kamal Hasan Khan, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University said, in the last 10 days , 52 percent patient of coronavorus have been identified.Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a public health specialist, said that reopening the RMG factories and shopping malls and relaxing the lockdown cause the spurt in all the numbers