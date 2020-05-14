Video
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:11 AM
Editorial

Number of Corona tests still inadequate

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

According to latest media reports, the country reported a record of single-day surge of detected Coronavirus cases -- 1,034 on last Monday. We have well over crossed the milestone of more than 17, 000 confirmed infected cases and the current death toll has shot up to 250. Though the current testing facility has ramped up with 35 testing centers, the samples being collected are not adequate. In a country of about 168 million people, the testing rate is only 0.71 per 1,000 people--according to ourworldindata.org.

However, experts have said the number of tests is still inadequate compared to the country's population and other Coronavirus-hit countries. With this existing number of daily tests, it is difficult to predict how fast the disease is spreading. Even in our neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan the rate is higher. In India, it is 1.17 tests per 1,000 and 1.28 in Pakistan.





Realizing the need of the hour, there is no way other than increasing the test numbers to know the actual situation. Already the virus has spread to all parts of the country; more the tests are done more the COVID-19 cases are likely to come to light. We need to establish more testing labs. Every district must have at least one testing centre. The suspected areas should be brought under vigilance. All suspected people with Coronavirus symptoms should be tested. If possible, with proper safety gear health-workers should investigate for corona patients.  We have already experiencing that many people are reported dead with COVID-19 symptoms.  We don't want to hear that news anymore.

Therefore, at this stage testing is extremely crucial as it helps mitigation efforts. Investigators should be equipped with the knowledge to examine the characteristics, prevalence and spread of any disease. Last but not the least, to reduce the infected rate more strict measures should be taken for ensuring proper social distancing. We have seen the doctors, health-workers, law enforcers and administration doing their duties. But the local governments' actions were invisible whereas there were many actions that could have been taken by them. The members, Chairmen, Ward councillors can create more strict rules among their respective areas to ensure proper social distancing. Low income group had to come out of their houses to search for their livelihood. If the political leaders had provided the relief door to door then the scenario could have been less grim.  



