





Provision of stipends is one of the timely steps taken by the government to increase the interest of parents of all sections of the society in the admission of students in government primary schools as well as to prevent dropouts. Due to various reasons, the arrears of last three months of last year and the first six months of this year are being paid together before the upcoming Eid.



Apart from increasing the stipend rate in this financial year, a kit allowance of Tk.1000 given by the honorable Prime Minister is also being given to the students for buying clothes, shoes and bags. To bring modernization in the distribution of stipend money, the money was given to the parents through Rupali Bank's Mobile Banking Sure Cash. But some of them take advantage of the simplicity of the unaware and uneducated parents and collected Tk. 20-30 by resorting to various means.











Some of them change the password of the mobile account and take the hostages or embezzle the entire money. Sometimes the responsibility falls on the respected teachers of the school. Therefore, appropriate action from Rupali Bank Sure Cash Authority on the above issue is desired.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirProvision of stipends is one of the timely steps taken by the government to increase the interest of parents of all sections of the society in the admission of students in government primary schools as well as to prevent dropouts. Due to various reasons, the arrears of last three months of last year and the first six months of this year are being paid together before the upcoming Eid.Apart from increasing the stipend rate in this financial year, a kit allowance of Tk.1000 given by the honorable Prime Minister is also being given to the students for buying clothes, shoes and bags. To bring modernization in the distribution of stipend money, the money was given to the parents through Rupali Bank's Mobile Banking Sure Cash. But some of them take advantage of the simplicity of the unaware and uneducated parents and collected Tk. 20-30 by resorting to various means.Some of them change the password of the mobile account and take the hostages or embezzle the entire money. Sometimes the responsibility falls on the respected teachers of the school. Therefore, appropriate action from Rupali Bank Sure Cash Authority on the above issue is desired.Abu FarukBandarban