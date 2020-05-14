Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:11 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Rupali Bank Sure Cash

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Dear Sir

Provision of stipends is one of the timely steps taken by the government to increase the interest of parents of all sections of the society in the admission of students in government primary schools as well as to prevent dropouts. Due to various reasons, the arrears of last three months of last year and the first six months of this year are being paid together before the upcoming Eid.

Apart from increasing the stipend rate in this financial year, a kit allowance of Tk.1000 given by the honorable Prime Minister is also being given to the students for buying clothes, shoes and bags. To bring modernization in the distribution of stipend money, the money was given to the parents through Rupali Bank's Mobile Banking Sure Cash. But some of them take advantage of the simplicity of the unaware and uneducated parents and collected Tk. 20-30 by resorting to various means.





Some of them change the password of the mobile account and take the hostages or embezzle the entire money. Sometimes the responsibility falls on the respected teachers of the school. Therefore, appropriate action from Rupali Bank Sure Cash Authority on the above issue is desired.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rupali Bank Sure Cash
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Public transport workers and the current reality
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Stay beside poor people in Ramadan
China faces historic test as COVID-19 pandemic stokes fears of looming unemployment crisis
No harm having budget deficit: life and livelihood come first


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft