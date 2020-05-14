

Public transport workers and the current reality



From the source, Inter-district public transport will remain suspended during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the religious festivals for Muslims. An order from the cabinet division has been issued in this regard on Monday (May 4). No one can leave their workplaces during the general holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Inter-district public transport will remain closed during the period, the order said. Public movement from one district to another and one upazila to another will strictly be controlled, the order added. District administration and law enforcement agencies will work jointly to implement the order issued by the government.



Public transport workers are living a miserable life due to the coronavirus. The workers of these public transports are living in extreme misery with their families as they have been unemployed for a long time. They have already blocked the highway and staged two protests demanding food and aid in such a crisis. Meanwhile, buses, minibuses, pickups and human haulers playing on different roads throughout the year extorted lakhs of rupees in the name of various workers 'welfare funds, but the workers-owners' organizations and leaders are no longer seen by the workers.



Rounds of buses, minibuses, microbuses have been parked on the side of the road or in the open field. Since the government imposed a ban on all forms of public transport, workers on these public transports have become unemployed on a daily wage basis. As a result, the wheel of livelihood of these workers has been stopped for a long time after the wheel of the car stopped. The family is spending the day in extreme uncertainty. The workers complained that the transport owners did not come forward to help them in such a situation.



Hundreds of public transport workers took to the streets in protest of the crisis. At that time, they blocked the highway for about half an hour demanding relief assistance, collection of tolls under the banner of various workers 'and owners' associations in the name of welfare of the workers throughout the year and immediate resumption of public transport.

The agitating workers said that although public transport was stopped on the pretext of corona, no help was provided for the transport workers. Having been unemployed for many days and having to live in extreme hardship. Although there was no food in the house due to food crisis, no one looked for them. Besides, many small transports are running on the roads, garment factories have been started but the transports are not being allowed to continue. So they demanded food aid.



A bus helper on the road said transport workers were living the most vulnerable and inhumane lives at risk of corona infection. Despite being unemployed for about a month and a half, no one helped or helped them. They are going through a day of extreme anxiety and frustration with their family.



About 90 lakh road and shipping workers are living inhumane lives due to non-operation of public transport in the country due to lockdown. Although thousands of crores of rupees are collected from the welfare fund in this sector every year, the workers complain that the owners and workers' organizations are not on their side in such an epidemic crisis.

However, the owners 'unions and workers' organizations claim that it is difficult for them to stand by the workers alone. They wanted government incentives in this sector. The situation is similar on other roads in the country. As a result, transport workers are in crisis. In this situation, the workers' organizations have demanded rations for seven lakh bus workers of the country.



Mr. Osman Ali, general secretary of the Road Transport Workers Federation, said there were at least 50 lakh transport workers across the country. Of these, only 7 lakh are bus workers; Those who bring the day eat the day. An application has been made to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges demanding their rations.



Due to the coronavirus infection, public transport has been closed across the country since the 26th of this month, and the livelihood of 90 lakh workers on roads and waterways has been closed. But the unemployed workers complained that neither the owners 'association nor the workers' organization was on their side in such a difficult time. Even the frustration of not getting the money given in the name of workers' welfare.



Mr. Shahjahan Khan admitted that there were irregularities in the welfare fund. Shahjahan Khan said, this deviation has happened in some places. However, in most places the money of this welfare fund is going. But not all the money in the welfare fund. Because the workers who die, have accidents, these are given to their families. Transport officials claim that Tk 500 crore is being lost every day in this unprecedented transport crisis.The government and those concerned must come forward quickly in this ongoing disaster. Reasoning system including financial incentives should be ensured keeping in view the livelihood of the unemployed public transport workers. It is expected that the government and those concerned will take necessary steps for the workers.











The writer is freelance columnist





