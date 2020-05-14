

A lesson of corona



The minute the Chairman cuts the phone call, Adnan Mirza, a Member of his area and an accomplice of the Chairmen grins in a sycophantic manner showing all his yellowish teeth as he senses how Corona Virus appears as a boon in their lives. "I want 50%...and that's it!" police officer Mirage Bhuiyan chips in after minutes of silence. When the Chairman is about say something, a gentle but persistent knock falls on the door much to his disappointment.



As the Member rushes-open the door, the elder son of Chairman, Mahmud Patuari, a tall, muscular man with French-cut in his 20s, countless bangles adorning his hands cheaply, emerges with a bowl full of watermelons. The door being open, soon, the mouth-watering aroma of sizzling ilish fries hovers from the kitchen and fills the room indicating a sumptuously-laden table of lunch awaiting them.



When life is a celebration with all it's colors on the second floor of a two-storey building where Chairman lives, life has a different meaning to paralyzed Asad Miya who resides on the first floor of the same building as a tenant. The pandemic has made his life a story of starvation; a story of deprivation; a story of deception. With no groceries at home, his wife Laila Kabir who works in a garment factory, sits at the balcony staring deep into the void contemplating how countrywide lockdown has brought her family to it's knees.



Arpita, a class ten student, walks slowly to her mother and putting an arm around her shoulder tries to console her in a vain attempt. Arif in his teen, the eldest son of Asad Miya can't bear the hunger pangs anymore, nor can he look at her mother's feeble face. Being an able-bodied man his inability to do anything for his family during these hours of needs is burning like red charcoals deep in his heart; his inner voice is screaming in a silent anguish as he sinks into a shadowed corner of his room, holding his head in his hands whilst tears keep flowing.



Darkness falls! Another famished night is in the offing for them! The night grows deeper, and so does Arif's pledge to himself to salvage his own family from this disaster. Every second he passes seems like a year as his impatient eyes keep eyeing at the clock on the wall. But watched pot never boils! He takes a long breath clenching his fists and waits for the dawn to break. And finally dawn breaks with a crimson sun in the East with lot of promises.



"Chairman Sir would never refuse me", Arif mumbles to himself, and starts walking straight to the second floor. "Ding-dong", the doorbell goes, Arif standing in front of the door with sweaty hands rubbing each other. "Ding-dong", the doorbell goes for a second time, but still nobody opens the door. Before too long, Arif's sight abruptly falls on the edge of the door making him realize that it is open. Hesitantly he pushes open the door but still finds no one but a deserted room greeting him. With things appearing bizarre and bizarre, an unknown fear freezes him. "Chairman Sir!", he calls out to comfort himself breaking a sinister silence that engulfs the whole area. But all Arif hears is only his own echo.



As he keeps moving on slowly through doors after doors, all on a sudden he discovers himself landing in a big giant warehouse adjacent to the main road, where thousands of sacks of rice are piled up with hundreds of gallons of oil lying on the floor haphazardly. "Catch him!", Fouzia Patuari, younger daughter of the Chairman blurted out. "Tie him up!", Chairman's wife Anjali Patuari yells. "Sir�sir�I've�come�here�", even before Arif completes his sentence, iron fists of Mahmud Patuari cover his mouth pinning him down to the wall. "He can't be set free; he'll unveil everything", a furious Chairman roars, his eyes being molten-lava red. Thrashed and bruised, a hungry underage boy Arif was tied up to a pillar with a plastic rope and then in a little while Chairman and his family leave the scene.



Morning turns midday and then afternoon, but yet Arif doesn't return home. Arif's mother Laila Kabir goes out to buy some foodstuffs with the money she got from the earthen bank of her daughter Arpita. Soon the twilight plunges the area and her concern for her son turns to a complete anxiety. A pall of gloom descends over her entire family as, by evening, they are sure that Arif is missing somehow.



A great deal of emotional outbursts, searching, neighbors gathering and general diary with police station fill next 48 hours but there is no trace of Arif. In the meantime, a starving frail Arif keeps struggling with the plastic rope to get escape from there. Scrambling with the rough surface of the plastic rope for hours causes blood-spattered scratches on his hands. Suddenly, Arif's ears can hear something strange! A mild groaning sound is coming through the tiny hole of the ventilator of the storehouse. At once, his curious mind stimulates his body. The urgency of the situation galvanizes him into action as he gives it a final try to tear the rope with all the might he has.



"Torn", "Yes", he shrieks as this time he succeeds to untie himself. Wasting not a fraction of a second, he dashes straight to the room from where the moaning sound was coming. As he reaches there, his eyes pop up in complete disbelief since he locates a solitary, ailing Chairman Sir lying on the bed with a quilt on him. "Help me, my son! My family's left me alone suspecting Corona...", a barely audible whisper from Chairman makes Arif's eyes wet. "Don't worry! I'll be right back", just saying this, Arif sprinted immediately to the road to look for a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. And luckily he found one.



Upon reaching the city hospital, Palash Begum, a middle-aged nurse in white uniform turns up with a stretcher to take the patient for test. Arif heaves a sigh of relief in spite of knowing the fact that he himself has to be in total isolation if chairman sir tests positive for Corona. The news of Chairman's family leaving him on Corona suspicion spreads like a wildfire in the village and city bringing a number of journalists to the hospital. A veteran journalist of a national daily, Ranu Chowdhury meets the valiant boy Arif, and handing him a Dairy Milk Silk she says, "Bravo, boy! We need more helping hands like you". A big smiling image of Arif makes it to the newspapers next day.



The writer is faculty of English Language, ABC International

School Narayanganj





















