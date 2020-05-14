Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:11 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Towheed Feroze

Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection

Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection

Specialists and political observers contend that when the virus first spread in Wuhan, the enormity of the issue was not related by China to the outside world. Well, let me ask this question: if the virus was first noticed in the USA or France or any other country, would the respective authority have rung the warning bell at the early stage or would they have taken the time to try to contain it before it became bigger?

To make the matter easy to understand, let's come to personal tribulations which affect each one of us. Every man and woman has to face life's trials but unless the obstacles are enormous no one discusses them in public or goes out to seek help from others. So, it's safe to speculate that when the virus first spread, China did not foresee that this virus would soon turn out to be the cause of a global impasse.

Even in January of the running year, the news of 56 deaths in Wuhan from a mysterious ailment was reported in the Time magazine in a small lower side corner. This means thatmerely four months ago, the virus was not thought to be a global threat. So, from a practical angle, blaming China for delay is perhaps not right because any other country would have tried to tackle it by itself first before creating a regional and global panic.

But what China should do is help in finding out the true source of the virus. Did it come to humans from the wet markets and through the eating of exotic often banned items or, was it, as many are stating, manufactured in a plant.
What food should take the blame?

In a time of crisis, speculations, truths and semi truths create a confusion, making the act of finding the fact really daunting. The common understanding is that the virus came from the consumption of bat meat. But the Chinese have always had an appetite for all sorts of rather odd food items which may be nauseating to others. In fact, the main market for pangolin, turtles and other endangered animals is China where exotic animals have been consumed for centuries as medicine and, for enhancing the libido.

Go to remote jungles of Africa and poachers of rhinos who cut off the horns will confess that their main buyers are from China. So, even if we should not blame China without irrefutable evidence that they are responsible for Corona, they must take blame for the motivating factor behind a wide variety of highly unethical and immoral trades across the globe.
Since Chinese eateries everywhere have often known to serve unusual items, the time has come for them to limit their dishes to conventional food items. In short: discard all the delicacies and serve normal food!

Vilifying China is Trump's election slogan:
With the elections not too far away and plenty of Americans showing open contempt for the current administration, Trump's best bet is to whip up anti-Chinese rhetoric in his country and use it during the elections.

The USA has been one of the hardest hit which is an indication that even the most developed country in the world was taken by surprise. This will certainly not send a positive message about the government to the electorate. The theory that the current administration is upping the belligerence against China to distract from the crisis in the country seems to have some credence.

The red herring used by the Trump administration appears to be the anti-China card. But let's look at the wider picture of lambasting China. Currently, China is the biggest manufacturer and exporter of Ready Made Garments, and, if someone manages to create an anti China sentiment, then the factories plus the workers in China will face jeopardy, right?

However, since China has already contained the virus and has opened up Wuhan, the narrative against using Chinese made products may fizzle out in the end. The otheraccusation blames China for manufacturing the virus and being unaware of its leakage.

Now this is a very grey area because no one knows what goes on in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Maybe, the establishment is being unnecessarily pulled into a baseless conspiracy theory but as China had always adopted a cloak and dagger approach to all outside questions and concerns, there is every reason to doubt the veracity of what China says about the institute.

Not too long ago, China had repeatedly sent out sanitized and choreographed pictures of internment camps in Xinxian province though the global media enterprises regularly reported that Uighur Muslims were being forcefully taken to the camps and made to renounce their faith under coercive programmes.

For argument's sake, let's assume that China did not impose any pressure on the Uighurs and the camps were for instilling state approved ideologies through fun, dance and games. If these camps were so innocuous then there was no reason for the Chinese authorities to constantly spy on foreign journalists and stringently monitor their interactions with the general people.

Common sense states that restrictions are imposed on the media when there is something to conceal, something diabolical which is contrary to what is being related to the world. Countries which try to adopt a hide and seek strategy in everything have a credibility problem and the Chinese government's dealing with the Uighurs seems to have too many question marks.

When the Corona first appeared in China, I heard many rural people in Bangladesh say that this was a divine retribution for the mistreatment and repression of the Uighurs. Obviously, common sense states otherwise, but I am intrigued to know if the internment camps are there or not and, if Uighurs are still being taken for the so called re-education programmes.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rupali Bank Sure Cash
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Public transport workers and the current reality
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Stay beside poor people in Ramadan
China faces historic test as COVID-19 pandemic stokes fears of looming unemployment crisis
No harm having budget deficit: life and livelihood come first


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft