

Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection



To make the matter easy to understand, let's come to personal tribulations which affect each one of us. Every man and woman has to face life's trials but unless the obstacles are enormous no one discusses them in public or goes out to seek help from others. So, it's safe to speculate that when the virus first spread, China did not foresee that this virus would soon turn out to be the cause of a global impasse.



Even in January of the running year, the news of 56 deaths in Wuhan from a mysterious ailment was reported in the Time magazine in a small lower side corner. This means thatmerely four months ago, the virus was not thought to be a global threat. So, from a practical angle, blaming China for delay is perhaps not right because any other country would have tried to tackle it by itself first before creating a regional and global panic.



But what China should do is help in finding out the true source of the virus. Did it come to humans from the wet markets and through the eating of exotic often banned items or, was it, as many are stating, manufactured in a plant.

What food should take the blame?



In a time of crisis, speculations, truths and semi truths create a confusion, making the act of finding the fact really daunting. The common understanding is that the virus came from the consumption of bat meat. But the Chinese have always had an appetite for all sorts of rather odd food items which may be nauseating to others. In fact, the main market for pangolin, turtles and other endangered animals is China where exotic animals have been consumed for centuries as medicine and, for enhancing the libido.



Go to remote jungles of Africa and poachers of rhinos who cut off the horns will confess that their main buyers are from China. So, even if we should not blame China without irrefutable evidence that they are responsible for Corona, they must take blame for the motivating factor behind a wide variety of highly unethical and immoral trades across the globe.

Since Chinese eateries everywhere have often known to serve unusual items, the time has come for them to limit their dishes to conventional food items. In short: discard all the delicacies and serve normal food!



Vilifying China is Trump's election slogan:

With the elections not too far away and plenty of Americans showing open contempt for the current administration, Trump's best bet is to whip up anti-Chinese rhetoric in his country and use it during the elections.



The USA has been one of the hardest hit which is an indication that even the most developed country in the world was taken by surprise. This will certainly not send a positive message about the government to the electorate. The theory that the current administration is upping the belligerence against China to distract from the crisis in the country seems to have some credence.



The red herring used by the Trump administration appears to be the anti-China card. But let's look at the wider picture of lambasting China. Currently, China is the biggest manufacturer and exporter of Ready Made Garments, and, if someone manages to create an anti China sentiment, then the factories plus the workers in China will face jeopardy, right?



However, since China has already contained the virus and has opened up Wuhan, the narrative against using Chinese made products may fizzle out in the end. The otheraccusation blames China for manufacturing the virus and being unaware of its leakage.



Now this is a very grey area because no one knows what goes on in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Maybe, the establishment is being unnecessarily pulled into a baseless conspiracy theory but as China had always adopted a cloak and dagger approach to all outside questions and concerns, there is every reason to doubt the veracity of what China says about the institute.



Not too long ago, China had repeatedly sent out sanitized and choreographed pictures of internment camps in Xinxian province though the global media enterprises regularly reported that Uighur Muslims were being forcefully taken to the camps and made to renounce their faith under coercive programmes.



For argument's sake, let's assume that China did not impose any pressure on the Uighurs and the camps were for instilling state approved ideologies through fun, dance and games. If these camps were so innocuous then there was no reason for the Chinese authorities to constantly spy on foreign journalists and stringently monitor their interactions with the general people.



Common sense states that restrictions are imposed on the media when there is something to conceal, something diabolical which is contrary to what is being related to the world. Countries which try to adopt a hide and seek strategy in everything have a credibility problem and the Chinese government's dealing with the Uighurs seems to have too many question marks.



When the Corona first appeared in China, I heard many rural people in Bangladesh say that this was a divine retribution for the mistreatment and repression of the Uighurs. Obviously, common sense states otherwise, but I am intrigued to know if the internment camps are there or not and, if Uighurs are still being taken for the so called re-education programmes.



Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















