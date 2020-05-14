NRBC Bank keeps on distributing protective equipment

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, NRBC Bank keeps on nationwide distributing Protective Equipment for safety against contamination of Covid 19.

So far the bank has distributed Protective Equipment for the journalists, members of law enforcement, service providers working in important government organizations and for the doctors and health workers of more than 30 hospitals nationwide.

In addition over the last few days the bank has handed over significant number of PPE, Surgical Masks, KN-95 Masks, Special Goggles and Headshields for 19 places around the country recently, says a press release

Notable that, as protective equipments so far NRBC Bank has altogether distributed amore than 5000 pieces of PPE, 5000 pieces of Surgical Mask, 1000 pieces of KN-95 Mask, 800 pieces Special Goggles and 1500 pieces Headshields.