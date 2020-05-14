Video
foodpanda introduces insurance for their parcel riders

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

The food delivery platform, foodpanda has taken yet another initiative to help people, especially those who live on their daily earnings, during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
In its newest venture, the company is providing its entire fleet of riders (persons engaged to carry food parcels to clients) with insurance from a third-party agency as a facilitator.
Riders can opt-in for the insurance policy that assures a sum coverage of over BDT. 500,000 entailing coverage of Death, Accidental Death, Permanent Total Disability, Permanent Partial Disability, Accidental Injury, Hospitalization, and Out-Patient Department Service, per person per year.
The insurance will also cover from providing financial assistance to medical insurance and implementing precautionary measures to ensure health, safety, and well-being of their own, the company is doing all to act responsibly and help riders fight financial woes.
foodpanda has been giving out ration bags to their riders and taking these initiatives to support and stand with their riders serving in the frontline, during this difficult time.
foodpanda's parent company Delivery Hero has also pledged 3 million euros as a Financial Support Program for riders in their subsidiary platforms across the globe, which will financially cover earnings in case of any rider being affected by the current pandemic.
On the delivery front, foodpanda is also ensuring contactless delivery for all orders; customers now have the option to ask the rider to leave orders at a distant spot.
Through initiatives like these, foodpanda does not only motivate their heroes but also gives out an important message that #foodpandaCares.


