Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:11 AM
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the conditions for incentives on the money sent by expatriate Bangladeshis to lift up the sinking flow of remittances amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The expatriate Bangladeshis need not show any paper for incentives on remittance up to $5,000 or Tk 500,000, the central bank said in a notice on Tuesday. The ceiling was Tk 150,000.
Those sending more than Tk 500,000 will have two months to submit the papers. The time currently is 15 days.
They will need to produce copies of their passports and appointment letters of their overseas employer to claim incentives. Those who own a business will require copies of their licences.
The expatriates who have already sent money will also get the facilities. These will be effective until Dec 31, 2020.
"We are giving the expatriates the facilities to encourage them to send more money," Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Kazi Saidur Rahman said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank keeps on distributing protective equipment
foodpanda introduces insurance for their parcel riders
Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives
Nagad to bring 50m Robi clients  in financial inclusion
Children in marginalized families in severe food crisis: Survey
e-commerce to get government backing for expansion
WASA clients in Dhaka, Ctg can pay bills thru bKash
ADB to give $100m for BD’s Covid-19 address efforts


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft