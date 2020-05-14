Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives





The expatriate Bangladeshis need not show any paper for incentives on remittance up to $5,000 or Tk 500,000, the central bank said in a notice on Tuesday. The ceiling was Tk 150,000.

Those sending more than Tk 500,000 will have two months to submit the papers. The time currently is 15 days.

They will need to produce copies of their passports and appointment letters of their overseas employer to claim incentives. Those who own a business will require copies of their licences.

The expatriates who have already sent money will also get the facilities. These will be effective until Dec 31, 2020.

"We are giving the expatriates the facilities to encourage them to send more money," Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Kazi Saidur Rahman said. -bdnews24.com















