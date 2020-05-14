Video
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:11 AM
Nagad to bring 50m Robi clients  in financial inclusion

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Post Office's financial service Nagad has teamed up with telecom operator Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) to officially start the process of bringing its 5 crore customers into financial inclusion.
In this regard Nagad and the mobile phone operator inked a deal, under which the Robi clients cab become a Nagad users by setting respective pin codes through proper settings in the app.
It may take each clients a maximum of 10 seconds to become the client of Nagad.
Furthermore, any new user may win Tk 100,000 just commenting on the official Facebook page of Nagad after making a cash-in of any amount within 36 hours into registering with the financial service. Plus, Tk 25 is surely there for the customers.  
Robi and Airtel SIM card users can open a Nagad account in a few seconds setting respective pin codes after following relevant steps downloading the designated mobile app or texting at *167# to get Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, well known as USSD.
However, considering the ongoing humanitarian crisis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, 5% money of the "Nagad-e Lakhpati" campaign will be donated to another campaign "manush bachle desh bachbe (if the people survive, so will the country)" aimed at helping contain the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
This apart, Robi and Airtel users can also recharge their mobile phones through "Nagad". Also the new Nagad customers using Robi and Airtel SIM cards will be entitled to a number of offers. One can keep an eye on Nagad's official Facebook page for details in this regard.
In the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the prime minister has taken measures to disburse Tk 2,500 in cash to as many as 50 lakh low-income families each.
As an assisting platform of the government in the process, Nagad will send the sum of money to 17 lakh families-the highest by any mobile financial service (MFS) provider in the country.   
Through this, the government organization will send Tk 425 crore to the beneficiaries in a few seconds, who won't be charged while withdrawing the money.




In addition, more than a million Nagad accounts have been opened by apparel workers to receive the money the government recently announced as an incentive to ensure their salaries and allowances.


