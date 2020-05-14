Video
Thursday, 14 May, 2020
Children in marginalized families in severe food crisis: Survey

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

According to a survey by Save the Children in Bangladesh, 64% percent children from marginalized groups and their families are currently facing a severe food crisis.
Data collected over the phone from 121 children aged 10-18 in urban slums, tea gardens and disadvantaged rural areas shows that the food security situation in the families have reached a critical stage as earning members continue to lose income opportunities.
Of these 121 children, 40% are boys and 60% are girls and children with disabilities. The survey was conducted by Save the Children in Bangladesh's Child Rights Governance sector.
The survey aims to unravel the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the most marginalized children of Bangladesh and strengthen GO-NGO strategies and actions to minimize the adverse impact.
The survey also revealed that most of these children have not received any help from the government or any private organization. From this data, one may apprehend that the number of initiatives announced by the government in recent times, including the distribution of food, has not reached to the majority and the private initiatives are also inadequate.
Abdulla Al-Mamun, Director, Child Protection and Child Rights Governance, Save the Children in Bangladesh said "This crisis has far reaching implications for children's physical and psychosocial wellbeing. We have tried to reach the most marginalized children to get their perceptions, opinions on this crisis.
"We hope this will bring our duty bearers and policy makers' attention to the issue for prompt and effective steps to minimize the adverse impact on children."
The answers of 20 child-friendly questions from the survey, further revealed that 90% of the children had not been followed up from school, 91 percent have no one to help them with their studies at home and 23 percent are not studying at home at all.
Among the children who usually face humiliating punishment at home, 21 percent mentioned increase in such punishments during the COVID-19 situation. On the other hand, this percentage is as high as 47% when it comes to physical punishment.
Save the Children is globally launching a call for action on Protecting a generation from COVID19, that includes a coordinated community, national and global action to avert the catastrophe.




In light of that, the survey lays out five recommendations based on children's voices from the most marginalized population. Collaborative efforts require to minimize risks of spread of the pandemic, provide livelihood support for the families in need, help children with education through follow up with schools and colleges, ensure protection of children from violence and provide psycho-social support to children to cope with the crisis. It's imperative that a child rights focused national response strategy is in place to fight this pandemic.


