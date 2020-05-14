

e-commerce to get government backing for expansion

The Minister said this at a joint press conference of the Commerce Ministry and e-Cab on Wednesday at his Secretariat office in the capital on Wednesday.

E-Cab President Shami Kaiser, Parliament Member Nahim Razzak, Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed and the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Present Sheikh Fazle Fahim were present at the press conference.

Tipu Munshi also said that the Ministry would extend all possible cooperation to solve any problem in the management of e-commerce.

The Commerce Minister said, "E-commerce is a part of the Prime Minister's dream of a digital Bangladesh. Those who are working in e-commerce are also working from the front line at the risk of their lives. '

He said, "The Commerce Ministry will extend all possible cooperation to solve the problems caused by running e-commerce activities."

We have cooperated with e-commerce in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

We will all work together to build a digital Bangladesh by taking e-commerce further, he said.

He said, "There is no alternative to keeping people at home to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus. It has been possible to keep people at home by delivering products through e-commerce."

Thanks to those involved with e-commerce for this. However, I heard about some problems in running e-commerce activities. The Ministry of Commerce will extend all kinds of cooperation to solve these problems. We have cooperated with e-commerce in the past and will continue to do so in the future, he added.















