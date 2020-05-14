WASA clients in Dhaka, Ctg can pay bills thru bKash





Three Lac 80 thousands customers of Dhaka WASA and around 72,000 customers of Chattogram WASA will now be able to pay water bills without any charge for current month or bill with due amount.

If the customers want, they can also check the amount of their water bills from bKash. Besides, customers will get an e-receipt immediately after bill payment for keeping records.

To pay bill, customers have to select 'Water' from 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app and choose Dhaka WASA or Chattogram WASA. After selecting the bill period, they need to enter the bill number. Later the bill payment process will be completed by entering bKash PIN.

The bill payment will be successful immediately and the customer will also receive an e-receipt with service provider and bKash logo. If customers want, they can save their bill number in the bKash app to pay future bills easily.

There is also an opportunity to pay water bills by dialing USSD code *247# and following some interactive steps.









However, customers can also pay prepaid and postpaid electricity bills of all electricity distribution companies across the country through bKash. Besides that, bill payment options for gas, telephone, internet, DTH, City Corporation taxes and educational institutes are also available in bKash.





